GAPP Coalition to hear from Skyline Drug Task Force

A presentation by the Skyline Drug Task Force will highlight the July meeting of the Greater Augusta Prevention Partners Coalition.

Task force leaders will discuss issues related to heroin and opioid use and addiction in the region at the meeting.

The GAPP Coalition meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, at 3:30 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.

The meeting is open to the public.

About the GAPP Coalition

The Greater Augusta Prevention Partners Coalition is a group of concerned citizens, community leaders, and human service personnel joined by the desire to end substance abuse among youth.