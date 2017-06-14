Game Notes: Turks host Generals in VBL action

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Tonight the Harrisonburg Turks (3-7) play against Waynesboro (5-4) in a divisional battle at home. The Turks are 1-1 this season against the Generals, with their win being at Veterans Memorial Park.

Probable starters for tonight’s game are Payton Kinney (1-0) for the Generals and the Turks starting pitcher is unknown. Kinney won his first decision in his first appearance against Charlottesville (8-3). He gave up three earned runs on five hits and added four strikeouts. His ERA for the season is 3.85.

Tonight’s game is DCCU Pack the Park Night! Fans that bring tickets from the local Dupon Community Credit Union will get free admission. Start time will be 7:30pm.

Last night the Turks got shutout by Purcellville (7-2) by a score of 7-0. Leading the way for the Cannons was Ray Hernandez. He went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Bryan Arias improved his hit-streak to eight games by going 1-for-4.

Rhett Willis (0-2) takes the loss for the game, which is his second of the Valley League season. Sean Gabel earned his first decision, pitching 6.0 innings and didn’t allow any runs on just four hits. His ERA is 2.53.

The Turks play Strasburg (4-6) tomorrow night and then Covington (1-8) Friday night.

Other games tonight:

Woodstock @ Covington – 7pm

Strasburg @ Purcellville – 7pm

Charlottesville @ Staunton – 7:30pm

Front Royal @ New Market – 7:30pm