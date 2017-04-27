Game Notes: No. 10 UVA travels to Florida State this weekend

The No. 10 UVA baseball team visits Florida State this weekend (April 28-30) for a three-game ACC series at Dick Howser Stadium. The series opens at 6 p.m. Friday and continues with 1 p.m. games Saturday and Sunday.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (33-10, 12-9 ACC)

Probable Starting Rotation

Fri. – So. LHP Daniel Lynch (6-2, 4.85 ERA)

Sat. – Fr. RHP Noah Murdock (2-1, 3.00 ERA)

Sun. – Jr. LHP Adam Haseley (6-1, 3.28 ERA)

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES (26-16, 10-10 ACC)

Probable Starting Rotation

Fri. – So. RHP Cole Sands (5-2, 4.56 ERA)

Sat. – So. LHP Tyler Holton (5-1, 2.92 ERA)

Sun. – R-So. RHP Andrew Karp (0-2, 5.35 ERA)

Broadcast Information

The series airs on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app. WINA 1070-AM/98.9-FM has the radio broadcast for the series, with online links available at VirginiaSports.com and WINA.com. Links to live statistics also can be found on VirginiaSports.com.

Things to Know

• Virginia has stolen an ACC-best 72 bases. With one more stolen base, the Cavaliers will have their most steals since swiping 90 in 2011.

• UVA has five Florida natives on its roster (Coman, Haseley, Shambora, Smith, Sousa).

• UVA is 14th in the latest RPI, while FSU is 24th.

• Virginia ranks fourth nationally in hits (488).

• UVA leads the ACC in batting in all games (.326) and ACC games (.313) and is sixth nationally.

• UVA has four players among the ACC’s top 10 in batting.

• Adam Haseley is on a 10-game hit streak and has reached base in 42 of 43 games, including 25 straight.

• Jake McCarthy was 7-for-16 with six runs in five games last week.

The Basics

Virginia is 13-3 in April and has won each of its last three ACC weekend series and stands second in the ACC Coastal Division. The Cavaliers are ranked as high as eighth nationally this week in the NCBWA poll; FSU also is receiving votes in the NCBWA poll. UVA is 10th in the USA Today Coaches poll. UVA leads the ACC in batting at .326, which also ranks sixth nationally. The Cavaliers also pace the conference in stolen bases with 72. UVA ranks fourth in the ACC in ERA (3.88) and sixth in fielding (.973).

Virginia and Florida State Reacquaint Themselves

Virginia and Florida State are playing for the first time since a March 20-22, 2015, series in Charlottesville. FSU owns a 53-27 edge in the all-time series against Virginia, although UVA head coach Brian O’Connor is 19-18 against the Seminoles.

Virginia has won five of its last seven series against FSU, but the Seminoles won two of three in 2015 at UVA. UVA took two of three from the Seminoles in 2014 in the Cavaliers’ last visit to Tallahassee.

Noting Florida State

FSU has won five of its last six games, including a home series win over then-No. 3 Clemson two weeks ago. The Seminoles won at Stetson, 11-5, on Tuesday. Dylan Busby is the reigning NCBWA National Hitter of the Week after racking up three home runs, two doubles and 10 RBI in four games last week. FSU is 10th in batting (.264), sixth in ERA (3.94) and 11th in fielding (.966).

Up Next

Virginia returns home Tuesday (May 2) for a 6 p.m. game against Liberty before taking a nine-day break for final exams.