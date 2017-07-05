Game Notes: Harrisonburg, Winchester face off in VBL

The Harrisonburg Turks (12-14) will be playing at Winchester (10-14) tonight. The Turks are looking for their forth in a row and the Royals will be looking to get back into the playoff picture in the North. They have struggled as of late, going 3-7 in their last 10 games. First pitch at Jim Barnett Park is 7pm.

Probable starters for tonight are Matt Young (0-1) for the Turks and Kyle Fulton (0-1) for the Royals. Both will be looking for their first wins of the season. Young struggled in his previous appearance, pitching 3.2 innings and giving up five earned on eight hits. In Fulton’s previous appearance, he gave up two runs on three hits, but still took the loss in a 2-0 shutout against Woodstock (10-15).

The entire Harrisonburg Turks (12-14) lineup gets at least a base-hit to beat the Covington Lumberjacks (7-18) 9-6 on Monday night. Nick DiPonzio and Brendan Venter led the way for the Turks to lead them to three wins in a row heading into Independence Day. DiPonzio went 2-for-3 with three RBI and one run. Venter went 2-for-5 with a RBI.

Elliot Cary arrived Sunday night from the Oregon State Beavers. He made his first start in center field for the Turks and went 1-for-2 with a run and a RBI. Austin Embler had a good performance, going 2-for-5 with a RBI and a run as well. Mason Studstill, who is 4-0 pitching this season, went 2-for-5 with a RBI and a run with his bat. Ryan Alvarez and Bruce Strickland both went 3-for-5 for the Lumberjacks with two runs scored. Alvarez had two RBI and Strickland had three.

Cade Bullinger (1-0) got his first decision of the season. He pitched 4.0 innings and only allowed one earned on two hits and added five strikeouts. Francisco Fernandez (0-2) took his second loss of the season for the Lumberjacks, pitching 3.1 innings and giving up three earned on four hits and struck out four. Chris Farish earned his second save of the season for the Turks.

The Turks play again tomorrow night. They are traveling to play Strasburg (12-13), another North team. Start time at First Bank Park is 7pm.

Other games tonight:

Front Royal @ Strasburg – 7pm

New Market @ Waynesboro – 7pm

Covington @ Purcellville – 7pm

Woodstock @ Charlottesville – 7pm