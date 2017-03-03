Game Notes: #23 UVA hosts Pitt in ACC regular-season finale

No. 23 UVA (20-9, 10-7 ACC) hosts Pitt (15-15, 4-13 ACC) in its ACC regular-season finale on Saturday, March 4. Tipoff on Senior Day at John Paul Jones Arena is set for Noon ET.

For Openers

Virginia will honor senior London Perrantes and senior managers Logan Ford and Max Barab prior to the game.

Virginia has won 10 or more ACC games for a school-record five consecutive seasons.

The Cavs have won 20 or more games for a school-record six straight seasons.

As of March 3, Virginia is tied for sixth in the ACC at 10-7.

The Cavaliers rank first nationally in scoring defense at 55.3 ppg.

London Perrantes leads the Cavs in scoring at 12.4 points per game, marking the lowest scoring average to lead any UVA team in a single season (Malcolm Brogdon 12.7 ppg in 2013-14).

Special Baseball Ticket Offer

Fans with a men’s basketball vs. Pitt ticket will receive free general admission to Saturday’s baseball games vs. La Salle and Niagara at Davenport Field. The special offer will be honored until Davenport Field reaches its full capacity.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Pitt game will be televised on the ACC Network, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.

Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The Head Coaches

Virginia: Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1992), 185-81 in eight seasons at UVA and 254-114 in 11 seasons overall

Pitt: Kevin Stallings (Purdue, 1982), 15-15 in one season at Pitt and 470-298 in 24 seasons overall.

Hoo Are These Wahoos?

UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (12.4 ppg) and assists (3.9 apg).

Isaiah Wilkins (7.3 ppg & 6.3 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (41) and steals (31).

Devon Hall is averaging 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds, while Marial Shayok is averaging 9.3 points.

Kyle Guy is averaging 7.8 points to top all UVA rookies and Darius Thompson has added 5.9 points per game.

Jack Salt, Ty Jerome, Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are key role players.

In The National Rankings

As of March 3, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (55.3 ppg), second in turnovers per game (9.7), 10th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.48), 13th in field goal percentage defense (39.3%), 17th in turnover margin (3.4), 18th in scoring margin (+11.3) and 26th in fouls per game (16.2).

UVA has held four opponents to fewer than 40 points and was the first Division I team to hold three straight opponents (St. Francis Brooklyn, Yale and Grambling State) to fewer than 40 points in the last 20 years.

UVA was also the first team in ACC history (1953-present) to hold three straight opponents to fewer than 40 points.

The Cavaliers have held 18 of their opponents to 55 or fewer points, including eight ACC opponents (Louisville, at BC, Georgia Tech, at Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Miami, at NC State, UNC).

UVA has held eight opponents to fewer than 50 points (8-0).

UVA Ranked No. 23 in Latest Polls

UVA is ranked No. 23 in the latest AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls.

UVA has ranked in the top 15 in 56 of the last 60 polls.

UVA was ranked in top 10 in the preseason rankings (No. 8/7) for the third straight season, matching a school-best from 1981-83.

UVA has been ranked in 62 consecutive AP polls since Feb. 3, 2014.

UVA finished in the top 10 (No. 3 in 2014 & No. 6 in 2015 and No. 4 in 2016) in the final AP rankings in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-83.

All-Time vs. Pitt

UVA is 11-4 all-time vs. Pitt in the series that dates back to 1957-58.

UVA is 4-1 against Pitt since 2013-14 when the Panthers joined the ACC.

Pitt ended UVA’s seven-game winning streak in the series with its 88-76 overtime win over the Cavaliers on Jan. 4 .

. The Cavaliers are 4-1 vs. the Panthers in Charlottesville, including a 61-49 win at JPJ on Feb. 16, 2015.

London Perrantes is averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 assists in five career games against Pitt, while Devon Hall is averaging 10.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in two games.

Last Time Against The Panthers

Pitt shook off a deep 3-pointer by Virginia’s London Perrantes that forced overtime on Jan. 4 , overwhelming the 11th-ranked Cavaliers in the extra session for an 88-76 victory.

, overwhelming the 11th-ranked Cavaliers in the extra session for an 88-76 victory. Jamel Artis tallied a game-high 24 points for Pitt, while Michael Young added 19.

Sheldon Jeter tallied 16 points, including two consecutive 3-pointers to open overtime at Pitt outscored UVA 18-6 in the extra period.

Pitt was 13-21 from 3-point range and out-rebounded UVA 42-24.

Perrantes led UVA with 16 points, while Devon Hall added career highs in points (15) and rebounds (9).

The Cavaliers allowed a season-high 88 points in the loss.

Last Time Out Was a Guy’s Night Out

Kyle Guy scored 17 points and London Perrantes added 13 as No. 23 Virginia topped No. 5 North Carolina 53-43 on Monday, Feb. 27.

Guy went 5 of 7 from 3-point range as UVA bagged 10 3-pointers.

UVA held North Carolina to its lowest point total (43) since 1979, including 14 years under Hall of Fame head coach Roy Williams.

Devon Hall added 11 points and UVA committed a season-low four turnovers and matched a season high with eight blocked shots.

Isaiah Wilkins led UVA with nine rebounds and four blocked shots.

Joel Berry II led Carolina with 12 points and Justin Jackson was held to a season-low seven points.

On The Horizon

No. 23 Virginia will compete in the 2017 ACC Tournament at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on March 8-11 .