Game Notes: #16 UVA hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday
No. 16 UVA (14-3, 4-2 ACC) hosts Georgia Tech (11-7, 3-3 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action on Saturday, Jan. 21. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. ET. The game is sold out.
For Openers
- UVA meets Georgia Tech in the lone meeting between the teams.
- UVA has a three-game winning streak and is 7-2 at John Paul Jones Arena this season.
- The Cavaliers rank first nationally in scoring defense at 53.5 points per game.
- London Perrantes leads UVA in scoring at 11.8 points per game, marking the lowest scoring average to lead any UVA team in a single season (Malcolm Brogdon 12.7 ppg in 2013-14).
- Perrantes needs six points to become the fourth Cavalier in school history to record 1,000 points and 500 assists (John Crotty, Sean Singletary & Donald Hand).
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Georgia Tech game will be televised on the ACC Network, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
The Head Coaches
- Virginia: Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1992), 179-75 in eight seasons at UVA and 248-108 in 11 seasons overall.
- Georgia Tech: Josh Pastner (Arizona, 1997), 11-7 in one season at Georgia Tech and 178-80 in eight seasons overall.
In The National Rankings
- As of Jan. 19, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (53.5 ppg), second in turnovers per game (9.5), seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (41.3%) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.61), ninth in field goal percentage defense (38%), 11th in scoring margin (+16.5) and field goal percentage (50%), 15th in turnover margin (+4.3) and 21st in fouls per game (15.9).
- UVA has held four opponents to fewer than 40 points and was the first team in Division I to hold three straight opponents (St. Francis Brooklyn, Yale and Grambling State) to fewer than 40 points in the last 20 years.
- UVA was also the first team in ACC history (1953-present) to hold three straight opponents to fewer than 40 points.
- The Cavaliers have held 11 of their opponents to 54 or fewer points.
UVA Ranked No. 16 in Latest Polls
- UVA moved up to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press and USA Today Coaches’ polls.
- UVA is ranked out of the top 15 for the second straight week after being ranked in the top 15 for 54 consecutive AP polls.
- UVA was ranked in top 10 in the preseason rankings (No. 8/7) for the third straight season, matching a school-best from 1981-83.
- UVA has been ranked in 57 consecutive AP polls since Feb. 3, 2014.
- UVA has finished in the top 10 (No. 3 in 2014 & No. 6 in 2015 and No. 4 in 2016) in the final AP rankings in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-83.
All-Time vs. Georgia Tech
- Virginia is 38-40 all-time vs. Georgia Tech, including a 21-11 home record, in the series that dates back to 1947-48.
- The Cavaliers are 5-1 against the Yellow Jackets at JPJ, including a 57-28 win on Jan. 22, 2015.
- The Cavaliers went 1-1 against Georgia Tech last season, including a 68-64 loss in Atlanta and 72-52 win in the ACC quarterfinals in Washington, D.C.
- Virginia is 8-2 in its last 10 games against Georgia Tech.
- Head coach Tony Bennett is 8-2 all-time vs. Georgia Tech.
- London Perrantes has averaged 7.0 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in four career games against Georgia Tech.
Last Time Against the Yellow Jackets
- All-American Malcolm Brogdon had a game-high 26 points to lead No. 2 seed Virginia to a 72-52 win over Georgia Tech in the ACC quarterfinals at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., on March 10, 2016.
- Anthony Gill added 12 points and eight rebounds and London Perrantes chipped in eight points and eight assists.
- Adam Smith led Georgia Tech with 16 points.
- UVA shot 53.8 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range, forced 14 turnovers and had 17 assists.
- Georgia Tech out-rebounded UVA 29-25.
Last Time Out
- Devon Hall tallied 13 points and Isaiah Wilkins chipped in 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds in No. 16 Virginia’s 71-54 win at Boston College on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
- UVA broke the game open with a 15-0 first-half run and held the Eagles scoreless for 5:25 during the run.
- Darius Thompson and Kyle Guy added 12 and eight points off the bench, respectively.
- UVA tallied 26 points off of 16 Boston College turnovers and had a season-high 12 steals.
- The Cavaliers had 22 assists on their 27 made field goals.
- UVA committed just five turnovers in winning its fourth straight game against BC.
Hoo Are These Wahoos?
- UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is a Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year candidate.
- Perrantes is averaging team highs in points (11.8 ppg) and assists (4.1 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (6.5 ppg & 5.7 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (23) and steals (23).
- Devon Hall is averaging 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds, while shooting a team-leading 84 percent from the free throw line.
- Marial Shayok is averaging 9.5 points, including 13.3 ppg as a starter in the past three contests, and Kyle Guy is averaging 8.5 points on 52.1 percent 3-point shooting.
- Darius Thompson has added 7.8 points per game and is shooting 40.9 percent from 3-point range.
- Jack Salt, who is UVA’s most physical player, is averaging 4.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game. Salt averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
- Mamadi Diakite, Jarred Reuter and Ty Jerome are role players off the bench.
On The Horizon
- No. 16 Virginia travels to No. 15 Notre Dame on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion is set for 8 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
Discussion