 jump to example.com

Flu shots offered at local Saturday clinics

Published Tuesday, Sep. 26, 2017, 12:06 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Central Shenandoah Health District will offer free seasonal flu vaccine at a series of Saturday clinics.

central shenandoah health districtThe schedule is as follows:

  • Sept. 30 – Harrisonburg High School, 1001 Garbers Church Rd., Harrisonburg
  • Oct. 7 – East Rock High School, 250 Eagle Rock Rd., Elkton
  • Oct. 14 – J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, 226 Hawks Hill Dr., Broadway

Vaccine will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, first-come, first-served until the supply runs out.

The vaccine is for all residents ages 3 and up. Persons under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. First responders are especially encouraged to get vaccinated.

A recent story in U.S. News & World Report reported “a bad flu season in Australia is serving as a warning sign for the U.S.” The Australia Department of Health has received more than two and a half times more reports of flu compared to last year’s levels. “In general, we get in our season what the Southern Hemisphere got in the season immediately preceding us,” said Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the U. S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. An “intelligent guess,” he said, is the north will most likely have a bad flu season.

Influenza, commonly called “the flu,” is a serious disease caused by the influenza virus that affects the respiratory tract. It is highly contagious and generally spreads from person-to-person when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can be transmitted even before flu-like symptoms appear. A person usually becomes sick one to three days following exposure to the virus. Typical flu symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches and extreme fatigue.

“Vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza and its potentially severe complications. Our goal is for everyone to receive a free vaccine in less than 15 minutes,” said Laura Kornegay, M.D., director, Central Shenandoah Health District. “Herd immunity develops when more people get vaccinated,” Dr. Kornegay explained. “There is less virus present to potentially infect those who cannot be immunized such as infants under 6 months old; this helps protect everyone from this potentially deadly disease.”

“The timing and duration of flu seasons vary – they can occur from early fall to late spring. Receiving an annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to reduce your risk of becoming sick with the flu and spreading the virus to others. When more people get vaccinated less flu can spread through the community so you should get the vaccine as soon as it’s available,” said Hilary Jacobson, local health emergency coordinator, Central Shenandoah Health District. “It takes up to two weeks to develop the vaccine’s full protection, and the coverage can last for up to a year.”

All persons aged 6 months or older should be vaccinated against influenza each year. Particular effort should be made to vaccinate people at higher risk for influenza complications, including:

  • Pregnant and postpartum women, or those who will be pregnant during the influenza season;
  • Persons over 65 years of age, including residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities;
  • People who have chronic lung or heart problems, including asthma; and
  • People who have other serious medical conditions, such as diabetes, kidney disease, cystic fibrosis, anemia, cancer, weak immune systems (including those with HIV) or a seizure disorder.

To help prevent the spread of influenza to people in high risk groups, those who live with people in a high risk group and healthcare workers should also receive an annual influenza vaccine. Travelers to countries outside of the U.S. may also need to consider influenza vaccination, even at different times of the year.

Each year in the U.S. approximately 200,000 people are hospitalized due to flu illness, and flu-related deaths range from 12,000 to 56,000 each year, averaging 34,000 per year over the last three decades.

To minimize your risk of contracting or transmitting the flu, follow these simple steps:

  • Get vaccinated;
  • Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, for at least 20 seconds;
  • Cover your cough, either by using a disposable tissue or coughing into your sleeve, not your hand; and
  • Stay at home when you are sick.

For more information, call the Central Shenandoah Health District at 540-332-7830 or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Hurricane Maria to deliver glancing blow to North Carolina this week

Hurricane Maria will come close enough to North Carolina to trigger gusty winds and rain, while unleashing dangerous seas elsewhere along the East Coast this week.

AAA: Gas prices trending downward

Gas prices in the Mid-Atlantic region continue to drop slowly but will not drop as quickly as they rose following Hurricane Harvey’s landfall last month.

Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales

Law enforcement officials from across the region gathered in Waynesboro Thursday to talk up ReportADrugDealer.com, an online reporting tool being used to combat illicit drug sales.

Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for governor, was technically at Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial candidate debate.

UVA Football Notebook: Mid-semester grades

OK, it’s not quite mid-semester, with a third of the 2017 UVA football season in the books, but with a bye week, now is a good time to assess.

   
Recent Posts
New MA in Education program director at EMU has wealth of experience
W&L to host Eclectic Potpourri recital
Astronaut Mark Kelly to speak at Bridgewater College
Last-second goal lifts #9 UVA past Davidson
Virginia observes Farm-to-School Week
McAuliffe to join Capital Region joint marketing mission to Canada
Sen. Mark Warner on Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill
McAuliffe honored by LGBTQ community at PrideFest
Waynesboro teen totals stolen car
Absentee voting underway for November general election
Field hockey: No. 4 Virginia shuts out Pacific, 6-0
ACC Football News and Notes: Week 5
UVA Football Notebook: Mid-semester grades
ACC football game times, TV networks for Oct. 5-7
Hurricane Maria to deliver glancing blow to North Carolina this week
UVA’s Benkert, Levrone lead ACC Football Player of the Week selections
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 