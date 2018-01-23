Five pieces of information you will need when you meet with a truck accident attorney In Houston

If you are in a truck accident in Houston, the first step that you need to take is to hire a local truck accident attorney in Houston who knows how to handle the complexity of being in a truck accident. Since truck accidents differ from car accidents, finding someone who is well-versed and experienced is integral to receiving fair compensation.

When you go the attorney’s office, they will need specific information. In most instances, the severity of a truck accident is going to be more than any other type of vehicular accident, which means that the damages and injuries will likely be far greater.

Your attorney is going to have a lot of questions for you, so having the information will make the process go more quickly. Things like how the accident happened and the extent of your injuries are going to be the main pieces information you will need.

The more documentation that you bring to your meeting, the faster the process will go. If you know what to bring when meeting with your attorney, it will ensure that you have all the proper documents you need. The best way to ensure that you get all that you are entitled to is to have photographic evidence, medical documentation, and anything else concrete to prove your case in court.

Things that you will need to supply your Houston truck accident attorney are:

Information about the driver and the company

The full name of the trucking company involved in the accident

The name of the truck driver

The license plate number of the truck

Any other identifying or licensing numbers or details about the truck that is important

Insurance that the truck driver had a Commercial Driver’s License and their number

If there are any other business entities or companies that are associated with the truck that you were in the accident with

If you have any additional research or information about the truck driver

Information about the accident itself

How did it happen?

Did you file a police report?

Were there any traffic violations or were any drivers found negligent?

Did anyone take photos or videos of the accident?

Was it large enough to be broadcast on television or other media sites?

If you have any additional names of people that were either witnesses or also involved in the accident

The location and the date of the truck accident

If there were any roadway conditions that might have precipitated the accident

Were there other people or vehicles involved?

Were there any emergency vehicles at the scene?

Medical documentation

Are there any normal activities that you can no longer do?

Were you given any immediate diagnoses for your condition?

Were you hospitalized, and if so, for how long?

What were the initial procedures required?

Did you have any scans or x-rays taken?

Was it recommended that you have any follow-up treatment?

Do you have any present symptoms or further diagnoses after the fact?

Did you have any predisposing injuries?

What was your property damage?

What was the year, model, and make of your car?

Do you hold a lien, or do you have lost interest in your car as a result?

The length of time that you have owned your vehicle

What type of condition is your car in?

What are the damages that your car sustained?

Any estimates that you have gotten for repairs

Was there any damage that was there before the accident?

Any photographs that you have of your car before the accident

Financial and personal information about you

Are you employed?

What your earnings are

Did you miss time from work?

Your driver’s license number and your insurance coverage

Your driving history or record

If you have ever been convicted of a crime

If you are in a truck accident in Houston, the first place to start to get the compensation you deserve is to hire a truck accident attorney. They will guide you through the process of getting what you deserve; you just have to supply them with the information they need to plead your case.