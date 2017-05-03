 jump to example.com

Fishburne Military School unveils new scholarship program

Published Wednesday, May. 3, 2017, 2:08 pm

Fishburne Military School announces a new Leadership for Life Scholarship program to help qualified students pay for a private, military school education.

fishburne military schoolAdmissions Director Cedrick Broadhurst noted “We are continually looking for young men who have the potential to become leaders within our Corps of Cadets and beyond into college and life. This scholarship will help us expand the scope of our mission by identifying young men who will benefit from our leadership training program and who would be active contributors within the Corps but whose economic circumstances might prevent them from even applying to a military school in the first place.”

Leadership for Life Scholarship winners could recieve awards up to “nearly full tuition,” based upon eligibility, need and competitiveness, according to Broadhurst.

“There’s nothing worse than identifying a student who really wants to attend and who we would really like to have as a member of our Corps only to find out that we simply can’t make the finances work for them. The Leadership for Life Scholarship will help us to give a Fishburne education to at least some of those young men now,” Broadhurst stated.

According to the school’s website (www.fishburne.org): “The Leadership for Life Scholarship is designed to provide financial assistance to students who desire to pursue a high school education in a military atmosphere and have demonstrated superior academic excellence along with an aptitude for community service.”

Scholarship recipients will be selected through a competitive process and awarded a scholarship accounting for almost full tuition and uniforms.

Although the scholarship is intended for new students entering Fishburne Military School, officials at the school note that current students will be permitted an opportunity to compete for selection.

Those interested in applying for this unique scholarship opportunity are invited to visit the school’s website (www.fishburne.org/admissions/leadership-life-scholarship/) or to call the Fishburne Military School Admissions Office at 1-800-946-7773.

