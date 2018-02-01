Fifth District Dems tout congressional fundraising numbers

R.D. Huffstetler and Ben Cullop have been busy raising money for their Fifth District Democratic Party congressional nomination campaigns.

Huffstetler raised $189,052 for his campaign in the last quarter of 2017, capping a year in which the campaign raised more than $820,000.

The Huffstetler campaign finished the year with more than $474,000 cash on hand.

“I am grateful to every single person who has helped power this campaign,” RD said earlier today. “Across the Fifth District, folks are sick and tired of the dysfunction in Congress and are hungry for new leadership that will prioritize economic opportunity and job creation above all else. I look forward to bringing our message of hope for the future against the divisive politics of House Freedom Caucus member Tom Garrett this fall.”

Cullop raised $101,213 in the fourth quarter of 2017 and had $125,570 cash on hand at the end of the year.

“As we’ve focused on building support for the nominating convention, Ben has engaged young, newly-active folks across the Fifth District and across the country who want to see their values represented in Washington,” said Cullop for Congress campaign manager Jeff Allen. “Ben’s positive vision for change has attracted people from across the political spectrum, and we’re proud that he is bringing a new generation into the political fold.”