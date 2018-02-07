 jump to example.com
 

Fifth District Congressman Tom Garrett files for re-election

Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 12:01 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

tom garrettCongressman Tom Garrett has officially filed his paperwork with the Fifth District Republican Committee and the Virginia State Board of Elections, making him the first and only candidate in the race for the Republican nomination thus far.

Congressman Garrett issued the following statement:

“It has been an incredible honor to serve the people of the 5th Congressional district in Washington, sitting in the same seat as such great Virginians as James Madison and John Randolph.” Said Congressman Garrett. “I will continue to work every day to bring more jobs and opportunity to the 5th district and lower taxes for hardworking Virginians.”

Congressman Garrett was first elected in 2016, winning with 58% of the vote. Before serving in Congress, Tom was a State Senator representing a Central Virginia district from 2011-2016. Tom also served as an artilleryman in the United States Army for 6 years, and as a Commonwealth’s Attorney in Louisa County.



Garrett continued, “I am running for re-election because there is more work to be done. We have passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which has started to bring jobs back to Southside Virginia. Amthor International announced a $7 Million expansion in Pittsylvania just a couple weeks ago. I will continue to defend our Constitutional rights and work to secure our borders. I will continue to fight to lower taxes and bring greater prosperity to the people of the Fifth District. I welcome any opponents to join me as gladiators in the arena of ideas ask again for the votes and support that previously resulted in the highest contested vote total in the history of the Fifth District.”

Related Content
 
Discussion

  • Governor-elect Ralph Northam today nominated Matt Strickler to become the next Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources. CBF Virginia Assistant Director Peggy Sanner released the following statement:

    “Congratulations to Matt Strickler for being nominated to become Virginia’s next Secretary of Natural Resources. He has a long history of working on environmental issues both here in the Commonwealth and on the national level. Throughout his career, Matt has championed the economic and ecological importance of restoring Virginia’s waterways.

    “While Virginia is starting to see cleaner water, the next four years will be key to maintaining progress under the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint. We look forward to working with the next Secretary of Natural Resources to fully restore our rivers, streams, and the Chesapeake Bay.”