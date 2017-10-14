 jump to example.com
 

Faculty, staff at Virginia Tech step up to create awareness for cerebral palsy research

Published Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, 12:03 am

cerebral palsy virginia tech

Faculty and staff from Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute including (from left) Stephanie DeLuca, Maria Stack, Laura Bateman, Libbie Sonnier-Neto, Dory Wallace, and Mary Rebekah Trucks walked nearly 3 million steps in a month to raise awareness for cerebral palsy research.

If a journey of a million miles starts with a single step, what do you get for more than a couple of million steps?

Hopefully, you’ve created a whole lot of awareness about the need for research into cerebral palsy, according to teams of faculty and students associated with the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute Neuromotor Research Clinic, who walked throughout “STEPtember,” which started Sept. 1 and closed Oct. 4.

The teams totaled up their steps and came to a whopping total of 2,773,770.

“Awareness is the big message,” said Stephanie DeLuca, an assistant professor and director of the VTCRI Neuromotor Research Clinic. “Cerebral palsy is the highest expenditure in health care for childhood disability, and there are not nearly enough dedicated research funds.”

DeLuca, a member of the Board of Directors of the American Academy of Cerebral Palsy and Developmental Medicine, joined STEPtember as a commitment to raise awareness.

 

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists

Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.

1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

Researchers are optimistic.

“I firmly believe raising awareness can help,” she said. “Anything we can do is a step in the right direction.”

“We pledged to walk 10,000 steps a day per person for 28 straight days,” said Libbie Sonnier-Netto, a doctoral candidate and graduate research assistant in the Ramey Lab of Human Development and the Neuromotor Research Clinic. “It is a wonderful opportunity to promote and support high quality research in treatment, prevention, and a cure for cerebral palsy.”

Steppers included DeLuca, Sonnier-Neto, Dory Wallace, Mary Rebekah Trucks, Laura Bateman, Jessie Mann, Maria Stack Hankey, and Dakota DeLuca.

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
McAuliffe announces launch of new Virginia Management Fellows Program
Dinner Diva: How to make a simple skillet sauce (now you’re a chef!)
Maximo Anguiano to speak at Bridgewater College Oct. 19
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Oct. 16-20
No. 10 Virginia, NC State play to 0-0 draw
Groups groups vow to fight federal commission rubber-stamp on Mountain Valley Pipeline
SELC: FERC approves unnecessary, destructive pipeline
Allegheny-Blue Ridge Alliance statement on FERC’s approval of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline