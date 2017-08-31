Executive Associate Athletics Director Jon Oliver to leave UVA

Virginia executive associate athletics director Jon Oliver announced today (Aug. 31) he is leaving the UVA athletics department to pursue other opportunities.

Since arriving at Virginia in the fall of 2001, Oliver’s primary responsibility has been oversight of the day-to-day operations of the athletics department. He also led the department’s strategic planning efforts in 2002 and 2012 to establish goals for the department, operational budget support forecasts and facilities development master plans to support Craig Littlepage’s vision for Uncompromised Excellence.

“Over the past 15 and a half years I have had the opportunity to work with an amazing group of coaches and staff in an environment that put academics and the holistic development of student-athletes first,” Oliver said. “I am incredibly grateful to Craig Littlepage for the opportunity to work at the University of Virginia. I believe in the mission of the athletics department and I believe it is positioned for success in the future.

“There are a number of interesting challenges and opportunities at UVA moving forward, but after careful consideration and discussions with my family, it is time to pursue another passion of mine and that is working with future leaders in sports to help them pursue their dreams through personal and professional development. I will always cheer for the University of Virginia and look forward to watching the ongoing chase for Uncompromised Excellence.”

Uncompromised Excellence was introduced as the brand statement for Virginia athletics in 2002 to support the athletics department’s 10-year goals. The goals were re-established in 2013 for the current 10-year period. During Oliver’s tenure at Virginia, the Cavaliers won 76 ACC championships and 13 NCAA team championships while graduating an average of 94 percent of student-athletes who completed their eligibility. The 76 ACC titles are the most in the conference during that time period and the number of NCAA championships rank second. In addition, more than $500 million has been raised by the Virginia Athletics Foundation since 2002 to support scholarships, scholarship endowment, operational support and facility enhancements.

“I’ve been fortunate to have worked alongside Jon for close to 16 years,” Virginia director of athletics Craig Littlepage said. “His contributions to Virginia athletics are far-reaching and he will be difficult to replace. There are few that have as good a pulse on the landscape of intercollegiate athletics and with his knowledge and expertise, Jon positioned the department to be a leader in the ACC and nationally. He made everyone around him better on a daily basis.”

Oliver served as the athletics department’s representative on all major facility projects, including John Paul Jones Arena, the Boyd Tinsley Courts at Boar’s Head Sports Club, the George Welsh Indoor Practice Facility as well as expansions and renovations to Davenport Field, Lannigan Field, the McCue Center and Memorial Gym.

“I want to personally thank Jon Oliver for everything he has done for me and my family during my eight years at the University of Virginia,” said head men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett. “Jon’s the one who brought my name to the table as a candidate because of his familiarity with me at Washington State where we both worked. He stuck his neck out for me and without that I would not have gotten this chance. I have the utmost respect for his contributions to UVA athletics and specifically to our basketball program. Jon has helped make this athletics department and university such a wonderful place. I wish Jon and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

“Since I met Jon 14 years ago during my interview process, he has always been a strong advocate for our program by displaying a full commitment to our goal of winning championships and developing young men,” said Virginia head baseball coach Brian O’Connor. “Jon and I shared a vision for what was possible in this baseball program and he has been instrumental in the development of Davenport field and our pursuit of excellence.”

With a priority on the success of UVA’s student-athletes and their academic pursuits in mind, Oliver led an initiative to increase staff and funding for the department’s academic affairs unit. As a result, the overall student-athlete grade point average steadily increased from a 2.82 average in the spring of 2005 to a 3.1 average in the spring of 2017. The number of student-athletes named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll increased from 232 to 323 during the same time period.

Oliver also led the charge to increase athletics department revenues from approximately $25 million in 2002-03 to more than $100 million annually in 2016-17 through a variety of sources, including multi-media rights and sponsorship agreements.

“I appreciate the work Jon Oliver has done to elevate the University of Virginia’s athletics department and specifically his commitment to Uncompromised Excellence,” head football coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “Jon played a critical role in selecting me as UVA’s football coach and I will always be grateful to him for the opportunity I have been given to serve the University of Virginia. Jon has a passion for professional development and I wish him and his family well as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”

Before coming to UVA, Oliver spent the previous six years involved in various aspects of athletic administration at Washington State. Oliver ended his tenure at WSU as the associate athletics director for external affairs and prior to that served as the associate athletics director for finance and facilities development, the assistant athletics director for business and compliance and the director of compliance.

Oliver’s last day at Virginia is Sept. 15.