Entrepreneur workshop for small business owners

The Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity is hosting Entrepreneur Express: Moving your Business Forward, a free, interactive workshop for small businesses in the Shenandoah Valley from 8:30 a.m. to noon, March 30th, at the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton.
The Department will provide information about contracting with state agencies, the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center will introduce a method for decision making and planning, the Staunton Creative Community Fund will discuss elements of a good business plan, Siren Song Marketing will offer branding and marketing tips, and the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority will discuss financing options.
Advance registration is requested. For more information, contact Courtney Mustin at 804-786-0942 or courtney.mustin@sbsd.virginia.gov.
