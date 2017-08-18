 jump to example.com

EMS alumna leads clergy protest in Charlottesville

Published Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 6:32 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

As news of the Aug. 12 Unite the Right rally reverberated out of Charlottesville, Eastern Mennonite University — located 60 miles over Afton Mountain in the Shenandoah Valley — and its widespread community watched in dismay and anger. Because of the close proximity and many connections, numerous EMU community members were part of events that day.

emu charlottesville

Brittany Caine-Conley (fifth from right), a 2014 Eastern Mennonite Seminary graduate, marches with clergy on Aug. 12 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Caine-Conley, a United Church of Christ pastor-in-training, is the lead organizer of Congregate Charlottesville, which called for 1,000 clergy and faith leaders to counterprotest the Unite the Right Rally. Among those who joined are Dr. Cornel West, professor of the practice of public philosophy at Harvard University and prominent social justice activist, and Rev. Traci Blackmon, executive director of Justice & Witness Ministries for the United Church of Christ. Many others linked with Eastern Mennonite University and Eastern Mennonite Seminary participated in the weekend’s events. (Photo by Jordy Yager)

Brittany Caine-Conley, a United Church of Christ pastor-in-training, and 2014 Eastern Mennonite Seminary graduate was one of them. As lead organizer for Congregate Charlottesville, Caine-Conley called for 1,000 clergy and faith leaders of all denominations to counter protest the gathered white supremacists.

Leading prayers and hugging participants, sometimes with a baseball cap on and always in black ministerial robes, Caine-Conley has been featured in the Washington Post and the New York Times. Her leadership was also noted in a blog post by Brian McLaren, senior fellow at Auburn Seminary, who was among those clergy joining in protest and ministry during the day.

“At EMU, we yearn, pray, and act for peace, restorative justice, healthy communities and the day when ‘we will be judged by the content of our character, not the color of our skin,’” said President Susan Schultz Huxman on Tuesday afternoon.

“As educators, we know that when we confront the worst examples of human frailty and viciousness, we are presented with teachable moments even as we reel ourselves from the dis-ease and disorientation these frightening events present.” The Charlottesville events will be fresh on the minds of students and faculty as the semester begins and provides opportunity for processing, discussion and action, she notes.

“We grieve with those who grieve, pray for hope and healing, stand with those on the margins and advocate for moral clarity — not moral equivalence — around racial and ethnic violence and civil speech in this country.”

 

Held in prayer

The weekend’s protests and the aftermath were held in prayer at EMU’s annual faculty-staff conference, the first gathering of the academic year.

Professor David Evans noted that for each of the five years he’s been at EMU, the conference has been preceded by racially charged events of national import.

The events in Charlottesville were particularly moving, Evans said, because Caine-Conley was a student in the class he created to explore white racial identity titled “Racial Healing and the Blue-Eyed Soul.” Her leadership in Charlottesville helped to affirm his own presence as the only African-American faculty member at Eastern Mennonite Seminary. Evans, director of the seminary’s cross-cultural program, noted that he teaches the course to mostly white students, pushing them to think about and consider “their responsibility as white Christians in the world.”

“We really need everyone, particularly white folks, to start talking about white supremacy, to start talking about whiteness and what that means for us as individuals, what that means for us as communities, and what that means for us as a country,” Caine-Conley told Vox in an interview after the event.

 

Moving forward

Immediately after the event, Roy Hange — Charlottesville resident, Mennonite pastor and long-time instructor at EMU’s Summer Peacebuilding Institute — received a joint email from the superintendents of Charlottesville city and Albemarle county school districts asking for help. This kind of collaborative leadership among civic leaders is exactly what the community—and our nation— needs, Hange said in an interview on 1070 WINA radio.

“We can live in or stay in the fear that was created for us on August 12 or we can face into that fear, that kind of fear, like Martin Luther King, Jr. did and imagine how to transform it with a vision towards incorporating even the Other, the enemy, into an eventual friend,” he said, calling this action a “revolution of reconciliation.”

Kay Nussbaum, chair of EMU’s Board of Trustees, also invites the campus community to remember that “the peace of Christ emboldens us to generous acts of love and compassion as we live into our prophetic mandate (Micah 6:8) to ‘do justice, love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.’”

Story by Lauren Jefferson and Andrea Wenger
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Hillcats capitalize on opportunities in 10-6 win
Squirrels swept by Senators
WTJU special broadcast seeks collective healing
McGowin blanks Salem as P-Nats take series
McAuliffe asks legislators for input, cooperation on Medicaid expansion
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Interview with “Deej” director Robert Rooy
Update on equine herpes myeloencephalopathy in Virginia
McAuliffe statement on offshore drilling
Want to move abroad? You will need this information
Breaking: Charlottesville to make ‘major announcement’ on Lee statue
David Swanson: Creative Anti-Nazism
Coach’s Corner with Bronco Mendenhall moves to Birdwood Grill
Liberty adds more games to future football schedules
ACC announces Olympic sports coverage for fall season
Preview: Food City 300
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Interview with Blake Christiana of Yarn
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 