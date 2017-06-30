 jump to example.com

Dominion Energy scholarships help 60 students in memory of Virginia Tech tragedy

Published Friday, Jun. 30, 2017, 5:55 pm

Six students from four states have been awarded scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year in the 10thand final year of Dominion Energy’s Memorial Scholarship Program.

dominion energyThe scholarship program was established in memory of Matthew Gregory Gwaltney, Rachael Elizabeth Hill and Nicole Regina White – the children or grandchildren of Dominion employees – who were slain in the April 16, 2007 shootings at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. The scholarships were available to the children of Dominion employees and retirees. Each scholarship was renewable for up to three years.

“The Dominion Energy family was deeply and personally affected by what happened on that day 10 years ago,” said Hunter Applewhite, director of Community Affairs. “Although the scholarship program began under tragic circumstances, it ends on a hopeful note – having helped deserving individuals who will carry on in the memory of Matthew, Rachael and Nicole. We are proud of every student who successfully participated in the program.”

In total, $1.5 million has been awarded to 60 students in nine states.

This year’s winners:

  • Sarah Barnett, Fruit Heights, Utah, will attend Brigham Young University to study Elementary Education.
  • Sarah Batt, Eldred, Pa., will attend Canisius College to double major in Biology and Psychology.
  • Brandon Haynes, Fredericksburg, Va., will attend Virginia Commonwealth University to study Pre-Med.
  • Dana Slayton, Mechanicsville, Va., will attend Cornell University to study Near Eastern Studies.
  • Dalia Tabachnik, Highland Heights, Ohio, will attend Bowdoin College to study Earth and Oceanographic Science.
  • Austin Wilson, Clarksburg, W.Va., will attend Villanova University to study Political Science.

Emily Wade, daughter of employee Adrian Wade, was one of the original 2008 recipients. Having completed her undergraduate degree, she now works at the Office of Advancement at Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

“The scholarship benefited me substantially during my time at the University of Virginia, where I majored in American Studies,” Emily said. “I developed a passion for museums and public history, and held internships at the National Museum of American History, Monticello, and the Papers of George Washington. The scholarship also enabled me to spend time volunteering at UVA’s Madison House and Miracle Network Dance Marathon.”

“I cannot adequately express my gratitude for Dominion Energy’s generosity and the effect it had on my current and future life,” said Sam Osterhout, son of employee David Osterhout, and also a 2008 recipient. “The scholarship provided the major portion of the funds that I needed to complete my undergraduate degree in Engineering at James Madison University. It helped me to focus on studies and worry less about finances.”

After working briefly at Dominion Energy, Sam is now a graduate student in Mechanical Engineering at the Colorado School of Mines.

