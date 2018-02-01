DMV offers one-stop shop for Virginia government services

Under the leadership of Commissioner Richard Holcomb, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has positioned itself as a “one-stop shop” for government services in the Commonwealth.

“Through a variety of state and federal partnerships and the agency’s expanding menu of services, DMV has come to stand for something beyond motor vehicles: it is the ‘Department of More Value,’” said Commissioner Holcomb. “We understand our customers’ time is valuable and want to make sure every interaction is time well spent.”

Governor Ralph Northam recently appointed Commissioner Holcomb to his fifth term as head of DMV.

Among the highlights in 2017, DMV: