Dinner Diva: United Tables of America

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

If there is one thing that can unite a polarized America, it’s having a meal together.

Look, we all need to eat in between watching CNN or Fox News.

And wherever you stand (or sit) politically at the table, is really none of my business.

Is it? 🙂

The most important thing in the midst of any type of chaos that might be in the world or your life is remembering who you are.

Sounds like a line from a movie, doesn’t it? Ring any bells?

It’s Lion King—sorry for the spoiler.

But it’s so true—who are you isn’t based on chaos but rather, based on your own character, your integrity and your resilience.

We all get hit with “stuff” from time to time. We get depressed, we get knocked out of our seats and sometimes even thrown under the bus.

BUT…and still…

There’s the family—they need you. Whatever your family looks like—you still have responsibilities that aren’t going to go away.

There’s still a meal to be prepared.

There’s still people that need to be fed.

There’s still souls that need to be nurtured.

So with that in mind, I invite you to bring your family back to the dinner table.

This simple act will revolutionize your family and give you the peace you deserve.

Feed them—heart, body and soul.

PS—Garlic Lime Chicken is one of my most famous recipes—for good reason. Try it out on your family tonight—they’ll LOVE it!

Garlic Lime Chicken

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/8 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon thyme

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves

1 1/2 tablespoons butter

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons lime juice

1/3 cup low sodium chicken broth

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine first 7 ingredients; sprinkle mixture on both sides of chicken breast halves.

In a skillet, heat butter and olive oil together over medium-high heat; saute chicken until golden brown, about 5 minutes on each side; remove from skillet and keep warm.

Add lime juice and chicken broth to the skillet, whisking up all of the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Cook until sauce has reduced slightly. Return chicken to the skillet to thoroughly coat with the sauce; serve.

Dinner Diva Leanne Ely is a NYT bestselling author and the creator of SavingDinner.com, the original menu planning website, bringing families back to the dinner table for over 15 years.