Dinner Diva: Five rules for great crock cooking

In a recent article published in Parade Magazine, the cover story revealed the top trends that are changing how we shop, plus all the new foods that are the hot new commodities.

You see, 33 million people hit the grocery store every single day. That’s EVERY day, y’all!

That’s a lot of people! And the grocery store is taking aim at capturing these folks with new ideas from grocerants (you read that right—that’s a restaurant within a grocery store) to nutritionists working in the actual store, to delivery to meal kits.

When I look at all of that, I see Convenience, capital C. But I also see hidden costs galore—how much more are our groceries going to cost?

That’s why I always default to the basics. You know, basic produce, basic cooking, basic sit down to the table as a family…that kind of thing.

And one of my favorite ways to do this—conveniently, without all the associated extra costs for a new trend, is to saddle up to my crockpot.

This classic appliance has been making people’s lives easier since the 70’s. Just dump your ingredients into the pot, plug it in, set it and go…how can you not love something that does all the heavy lifting for you?

But there are ways to mess up a perfectly good crockpot meal so I want to help you make your crock cooking a roaring success by following these 5 easy rules:

Always fill your crock at least 3/4 full. That way you will get the full benefit without the burn factor. Cooking something new? Try it while you’re at home to make sure it works for your crock—remember, they’re all very different: size matters, so does age and make. Keep the lid on! Every time you take the lid off, you’re extending the cooking (just like the oven door—it needs to stay shut!) Choose the right meat. Believe it or not, the tougher the better! Don’t waste a good pork loin or beef filet in the crockpot—it will just get tough. A chuck steak on the other hand, will get tender and juicy; perfect for the crock! Live in a high altitude? Make sure you add an additional 30 minutes per hour of cooking time (in other words, 1 1/2 hours per 1 hour of cooking). Ask me how I found out about this one! (hint: I live in Boulder, CO now!)

Let’s all LOVE on our crocks this week, and here’s one of my favorite crock cooker recipes to get you started!

Honey Dijon Crock Chicken

INGREDIENTS

6 boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 medium red onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, pressed

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 / 4 cup dry white wine

/ cup dry white wine 1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons raw honey

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1 / 2 teaspoon sea salt

/ teaspoon sea salt 2 tablespoons olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Place all ingredients in a large slow cooker; give it a good stir. Cover and cook on LOW for 8 to 10 hours, or HIGH for 3 to 5 hours, stirring every few hours, or until chicken is fork-tender.

Leanne Ely is a NYT bestselling author and the creator of SavingDinner.com, the original menu planning website, bringing families back to the dinner table for over 15 years.