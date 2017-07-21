How to develop your marketing strategy

Whether you are a new business or an established one, you will need to have a detailed marketing strategy to create more leads and gain more customers. Trying to come up with innovative ways to market your company is easier said than done. However, there are a few ideas that can get you on the right track. It doesn’t have to all be digital; you can find other ways to get your marketing to your customers.

Flyer Distribution

Distributing flyers in your local area can make a big difference to your leads. It can be especially good for potential customers who don’t use the internet or have a mobile phone. You can put your phone numbers on your flyer as well as all your digital addresses. That will encourage people to contact you in the best way for them.

It is easy to get people from employment agencies to hand out the flyers if you can’t do it yourself, and as a bonus, why not add a free sample if possible?

Mail and Email List

If you want to create something a little more personal, then why not try a mailing and email list? As flyers, the mailing list can be used for those who don’t have an email address.

You can use the lists to target a certain audience by showing them products that will appeal to them. You can also tailor special offers and vouchers to persuade them to buy something.

There are applications such as Microsoft Word, that can help you design your mail leaflet. You should also consider using custom printed envelopes with your logo and company details as this both inexpensive and highly effective.

Your email list can be made with the same design; however, you can embed links or pop-up banners directly to your products, so your customers don’t even have to search for them.

Visiting Events

If there are local events that are a good fit for your products, then why not consider setting up a stall with brochures and samples of your products? One of the good things about going to events such as this is almost everyone there will be interested in the stalls that are there.

You can create a list of people who are interested your products so that you can add them to your email or mailing lists. If you have access to a credit card reader, you can even take orders there and then capitalize on your customers need.

These are a few of the alternative ways you can increase the range of your marketing strategy. Of course, there are other ways that many companies employ. You can do a targeted social media campaign, aimed at a certain demographic, or you can choose to do some paid advertising on TV or services such as Netflix.

All of these different ways of capturing new clients will have a cumulative effect and hopefully, lead to many more leads and sales.