Detour impacts drivers on Interstate 81, Interstate 64 in Rockbridge County

Published Thursday, Mar. 16, 2017, 7:06 am

interstate 64VDOT is performing bridge work on the Interstate 64 westbound bridge over Route 763 (Lincoln Road) and Mill Creek in Rockbridge County. This location is on I-64 between exit 56 at Interstate 81 and exit 55 at Route 11 in Lexington.

Beginning March 20 at 8 p.m. crews will begin steel beam welding operations, which helps to maintain the bridge’s service life. The welding work requires a 24 hour-a-day total bridge closure. Because of this work I-81 exit 191 westbound at I-64 will be closed.

Northbound and southbound traffic on I-81 headed westbound on I-64 will use I-81 exit 195 and take Route 11 southbound to the I-64 exit 55 interchange.  This detour will begin on March 20 at 8 p.m. and last approximately three to six days, depending on project progress.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at 511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

