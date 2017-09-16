Deadline for Miss State Fair of Virginia quickly approaching

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Applications for the Miss State Fair of Virginia Pageant are due Sept. 20. The Miss America-affiliated pageant will be held Oct. 1 during the State Fair of Virginia at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.

Current titleholder Taylor Reynolds of Chesterfield County will crown the new Miss State Fair at the pageant. Reynolds was named first runner-up at the 2017 Miss Virginia Pageant. Her winnings from the State Fair and the Miss Virginia Organization totaled $11,000, which she is using to attend Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Pharmacy.

“Helping young women continue their educational goals by providing scholarships is a great way the State Fair of Virginia is giving back to our community,” said Sherri McKinney, the pageant’s executive director. “This is our fifth year with our affiliation with the Miss Virginia and Miss America organizations. Our titleholders have won more than $70,000 in college scholarships through the organizations since 2013.”

The Miss State Fair of Virginia program has produced two first runners-up for Miss Virginia, as well as the winner of Miss Virginia 2014, Courtney Garrett, who was first runner-up in the Miss America competition that same year.

The Miss State Fair pageant also includes an Outstanding Teen program. All participants will take part in interviews and fitness, talent and evening gown competitions.

The new titleholder will represent the State Fair at the 2018 Miss Virginia Pageant in Lynchburg, serve as a spokesperson for the fair and make appearances throughout the state. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship and paid registration for the Miss Virginia Pageant. The teen winner will receive paid registration for the Miss Virginia Outstanding Teen 2018 program.

For information and applications, visit MissStateFairofVirginia.webs.com or email misssfva@gmail.com.