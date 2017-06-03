Deadline for mailed absentee applications is Tuesday, June 6

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Qualified Virginia voters have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them for the June 13 Primary Election. These requests may be made directly to local voter registration offices or online via the Department of Elections Citizen Portal at vote.virginia.gov.

“We encourage eligible voters who want to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them to make that request as soon as possible to ensure they can get the ballot returned by the June 13 deadline,” said Department of Elections Commissioner Edgardo Cortés. “Whether you vote absentee by mail or in-person, it is important that you have a plan to exercise your right to vote.”

The absentee ballot must be received by your local general registrar by 7 p.m. on Election Day, June 13, 2017. The U.S. Postal Service advises that First Class delivery takes two to five days, so voters should keep this in mind when casting their absentee ballot by mail.

Qualified voters also may cast an in-person absentee ballot at their local election official’s office through Saturday, June 10, 2017.

There are 19 acceptable reasons for voting absentee, including military service, illness, being away from home, pregnancy, a long commute that would keep you from getting to the polls, and more.

A full list of qualifying reasons to vote absentee can be found at the Department of Elections Citizen Portal at vote.virginia.gov. Additionally, voters can find office hours and contact information for their local voter registration office, see who is on their ballot, apply for an absentee ballot by mail, and check their absentee ballot status atvote.virginia.gov.