David Freed: Notes on Virginia exhibit at Beverley Street Studio School

Beverley Street Studio School will host David Freed’s Notes on Virginia exhibit: March 17-April 30. The exhibit opens on Friday, March 17, 2017 at 22 West Beverly Street from 5:30pm – 7:30pm with an artist’s talk at 6:00pm. The event is free and open to the public.

Artist David Freed earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Miami University, continued his artistic study at the Royal College of Art in London and completed a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Iowa. His work has appeared in collections around the world, including the Brooklyn Museum, the Library of Congress, the Museum of Modern Art, the National Collection of Fine Arts, and the Art Institute of Chicago. He has been a recipient of various awards and scholarships including the Fulbright Grant and the VCU Award of distinction for his contribution and passion for the world of visual arts.

This exhibition will include two bodies of work: Visual reflections on climate in Virginia and self-portraiture. Currently a resident of Richmond, David draws much inspiration from the nature and seasonal changes that appear in the beautiful state of Virginia. His work expresses his version of heat, vibration, dirt, rain, dance, evening and various other attributes that accompany each season.

The exhibit will also highlight David’s self-portraiture. From a young age he was influenced and inspired by self-portraits and believes that ‘all art is self-portrait’. David utilizes a diverse range of techniques including etching and relief printing, rubbing monotype, water color, pastel, and Japanese paper in his work.

For more information on David Freed visit davidfreedartist.com.