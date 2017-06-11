Dairy Road Bridge replacement update

Despite rain delays, the Dairy Road Bridge Replacement project is making progress and remains on schedule.

The staging/laydown areas have been established, concrete abutments have been constructed and prep work is underway beneath the bridge for the main bridge repairs. To date, there have been some temporary lane closures on Rt. 250. These closures have been intermittent up to this point, but will become more frequent as the work progresses. There have also been some brief, intermittent, lane closures on Dairy Road.

The replacement pedestrian bridge will be delivered to the site next week with an anticipated installation the following week.

On June 14th and 15th, one lane in each direction of Rt. 250 will be completely closed to traffic between the hours of 9am to 4pm. Also during this time frame, the open lane in each direction will experience a rolling road block while the replacement pedestrian bridge is unloaded from delivery trucks. The rolling roadblock will be of short duration, expected to only last a few minutes. Charlottesville Police assistance will be utilized.

The pedestrian bridge is schedule to be installed overhead during the night hours of June 20th and 21st. Similarly, one lane in each direction of Rt. 250 will be closed to traffic between the hours of 8pm to 6am. A rolling roadblock will again be used in the open lanes for the short duration to lift and set the bridge members over Rt. 250.

During the week of June 19th, Dairy Road Bridge will experience lane closures at night while work is done beneath the bridge and to aid in the setting of the pedestrian bridge.

The dates and times noted above are subject to change as weather and site circumstances may dictate.