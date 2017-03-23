Daily Living Center announces 2017 Golden Mile Fundraiser

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Daily Living Center Adult Day Health Care is holding its annual Golden Mile Fundraiser on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m.

The walk will start at William Perry Elementary in Waynesboro and end at the center on Hopeman Parkway with awards and a reception.

All ages welcome and any donation amount appreciated.

The Daily Living Center Adult Day Health Care is a non-profit, United Way agency serving the Staunton, Waynesboro & Augusta County communities for more than 29 years.

For more information, contact Leigh Ann Quesenberry, Executive Director, at:

990 E Hopeman Parkway

Waynesboro VA 22980

540-949-4151

dailylivingcenter.com

facebook.com/thedailylivingcenter

lquesenberry@dlcenter.comcastbiz.net