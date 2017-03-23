Daily Living Center announces 2017 Golden Mile Fundraiser
Published Thursday, Mar. 23, 2017, 12:19 pm
The Daily Living Center Adult Day Health Care is holding its annual Golden Mile Fundraiser on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m.
The walk will start at William Perry Elementary in Waynesboro and end at the center on Hopeman Parkway with awards and a reception.
All ages welcome and any donation amount appreciated.
The Daily Living Center Adult Day Health Care is a non-profit, United Way agency serving the Staunton, Waynesboro & Augusta County communities for more than 29 years.
For more information, contact Leigh Ann Quesenberry, Executive Director, at:
990 E Hopeman Parkway
Waynesboro VA 22980
540-949-4151
dailylivingcenter.com
facebook.com/thedailylivingcenter
lquesenberry@dlcenter.comcastbiz.net
