 jump to example.com

Curve outlast Squirrels in extra innings bullpen battle

Published Monday, Apr. 10, 2017, 11:16 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

richmond flying squirrelsAltoona (3-2) downed Richmond (2-3), 2-1 in 12 innings on Monday night at The Diamond.

Both teams scored a run in the first inning and remained tied until Altoona’s Pablo Reyes singled home Wyatt Mathisen with a base hit to left field in the top of the 12th inning. Starting pitchers Matt Gage and Tanner Anderson both received no-decisions after lasting five innings each. Squirrels lefty Christian Jones (0-1) was saddled with the loss, allowing the winning run to score on a close play at home plate. The Flying Squirrels series and homestand continues on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. with the first Tip of the Cap Tuesday. A full promotional schedule can be found here.

The Altoona broke the 1-1 tie in the top of the 12th inning on a base hit from Pablo Reyes, allowing Wyatt Mathisen to score from second base. Mathisen singled to begin the inning and took second on a sacrifice bunt. Richmond reliever Christian Jones then struck out Elvis Escobar and intentionally walked Kevin Newman to face Reyes with the go-ahead run in scoring position. Curve reliever Montana DuRapau (1-0) earned the win by pitching the final two innings of relief. The Curve bullpen lasted seven innings without allowing a run.

Altoona struck first with a run in the top of the first inning off of Gage. Kevin Newman roped a double to left field to begin the contest and Edwin Espinal drove him home with a two-out double off the glove of left fielder Tyler Horan. Gage needed 20 pitches to finish the first inning and another 20 to close out the second.

The Squirrels immediately evened the game, 1-1, in the bottom of the first inning facing Altoona hurler Tanner Anderson. Slade Heathcott ripped a single to begin the inning and Chris Shaw lined a double off the base of the left field wall to tie the game.

Richmond threatened to grab a lead in the second, third and fourth innings, but hit into double plays in each frame to nullify their scoring chances.  Anderson worked around runners on base in the first four frames and eventually retired the side in order to end the fifth.

Gage was replaced by left-hander D.J. Snelton after five innings pitched. Gage was saddled with a no-decision despite allowing just the one run on four hits. The southpaw walked one battered and struck out three on 83 pitches.

Altoona’s Anderson also received a no-decision with a similar line as Gage’s. Anderson lasted five innings and yielded one run on five hits. He struck out three and tossed 71 pitches in the outing.

Both bullpens upheld the 1-1 contest into the 12th inning. Flying Squirrels lefty D.J. Snelton tossed the first two scoreless innings of relief and Tyler Cyr added two more to get through regulation. Altoona leaned on a pair of innings from righty Tate Scioneaux and three from Buddy Borden.

The Squirrels continued to apply pressure and managed to get the potential winning run to third base in the bottom of the ninth inning, but could not bring him home. Ryan Lollis reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and advanced to third when catcher Tomas Morales overthrew the bag. Borden then struck out Matt Winn and Tyler Horan to send the game into extra innings.

Manager Kyle Haines summoned Reyes Moronta to pitch the 10th and again in the 11th inning. Moronta punched out five batters and allowed just one hit to keep the game moving into the 12th.

The Squirrels once again had a chance to end the game in the bottom of the 11th inning against Altoona closer Montana Durapau. Brandon Bednar led off the inning with a single, but was nullified when Chris Shaw grounded into the Squirrels fourth double play of the night.

The Flying Squirrels action-packed first homestand of the season continues on Tuesday night for Tip of the Cap Tuesday. The first 1,000 fans (15+) will receive a free Outdoorsman Hat presented by Coca-Cola. Tickets for the season, along with group packages and mini plans can be found at www.squirrelsbaseball.com

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Salem blanks Hillcats, 6-0
Four-run 10th lifts EMU past Ferrum
UVA lands Nigel Johnson: What does it mean for Cavs?
Platt urges Democrats to get behind McEachin K-12 education bill
Game Notes: No. 12 UVA hosts VCU on Tuesday
Bloomberg BNA to create 125 new jobs in Arlington County
UVA slugger Pavin Smith earns ACC, national player of week honors
Creigh Deeds: Medicaid and mental health
Staunton native serves in East China Sea aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
Virginia Tourism issues grants to 32 local music festivals
Waynesboro teen charged with Facebook threats
StableCraft Brewing lets you set the pace for craft beer experience
Commemoration ceremony, candlelight vigil, part of 2017 Day of Remembrance events at Virginia Tech
Culture of the Blue Ridge Mountains focus of Wayne Theatre talk
Mental health exhibit reception at Staunton Augusta Art Center
Why gender equality is good for the world
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 