Curve outlast Squirrels in extra innings bullpen battle

Altoona (3-2) downed Richmond (2-3), 2-1 in 12 innings on Monday night at The Diamond.

Both teams scored a run in the first inning and remained tied until Altoona’s Pablo Reyes singled home Wyatt Mathisen with a base hit to left field in the top of the 12th inning. Starting pitchers Matt Gage and Tanner Anderson both received no-decisions after lasting five innings each. Squirrels lefty Christian Jones (0-1) was saddled with the loss, allowing the winning run to score on a close play at home plate. The Flying Squirrels series and homestand continues on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. with the first Tip of the Cap Tuesday. A full promotional schedule can be found here.

The Altoona broke the 1-1 tie in the top of the 12th inning on a base hit from Pablo Reyes, allowing Wyatt Mathisen to score from second base. Mathisen singled to begin the inning and took second on a sacrifice bunt. Richmond reliever Christian Jones then struck out Elvis Escobar and intentionally walked Kevin Newman to face Reyes with the go-ahead run in scoring position. Curve reliever Montana DuRapau (1-0) earned the win by pitching the final two innings of relief. The Curve bullpen lasted seven innings without allowing a run.

Altoona struck first with a run in the top of the first inning off of Gage. Kevin Newman roped a double to left field to begin the contest and Edwin Espinal drove him home with a two-out double off the glove of left fielder Tyler Horan. Gage needed 20 pitches to finish the first inning and another 20 to close out the second.

The Squirrels immediately evened the game, 1-1, in the bottom of the first inning facing Altoona hurler Tanner Anderson. Slade Heathcott ripped a single to begin the inning and Chris Shaw lined a double off the base of the left field wall to tie the game.

Richmond threatened to grab a lead in the second, third and fourth innings, but hit into double plays in each frame to nullify their scoring chances. Anderson worked around runners on base in the first four frames and eventually retired the side in order to end the fifth.

Gage was replaced by left-hander D.J. Snelton after five innings pitched. Gage was saddled with a no-decision despite allowing just the one run on four hits. The southpaw walked one battered and struck out three on 83 pitches.

Altoona’s Anderson also received a no-decision with a similar line as Gage’s. Anderson lasted five innings and yielded one run on five hits. He struck out three and tossed 71 pitches in the outing.

Both bullpens upheld the 1-1 contest into the 12th inning. Flying Squirrels lefty D.J. Snelton tossed the first two scoreless innings of relief and Tyler Cyr added two more to get through regulation. Altoona leaned on a pair of innings from righty Tate Scioneaux and three from Buddy Borden.

The Squirrels continued to apply pressure and managed to get the potential winning run to third base in the bottom of the ninth inning, but could not bring him home. Ryan Lollis reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and advanced to third when catcher Tomas Morales overthrew the bag. Borden then struck out Matt Winn and Tyler Horan to send the game into extra innings.

Manager Kyle Haines summoned Reyes Moronta to pitch the 10th and again in the 11th inning. Moronta punched out five batters and allowed just one hit to keep the game moving into the 12th.

The Squirrels once again had a chance to end the game in the bottom of the 11th inning against Altoona closer Montana Durapau. Brandon Bednar led off the inning with a single, but was nullified when Chris Shaw grounded into the Squirrels fourth double play of the night.

