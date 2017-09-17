Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 18-22

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

Hillsdale Drive Extended – Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load westbound from mile marker 118 to 87.5. From 9:30 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m.Tuesday, stay alert for slow-moving vehicles.

(NEW) Interstate 64 –Installation of fencing westbound between mile marker 111 and 110. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., stay alert for vehicles on the shoulder.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control westbound from mile marker 124 to 122. Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., right lane closed. Use caution approaching the work zone.

Route 29/250 Bypass – Rehabilitating bridge at Route 250 (Ivy Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday nights, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Use caution in the work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 29/250 Bypass. Eastbound right lane closed to traffic for hydro demolition and overlay through Sept. 25. No right turns permitted from southbound Rt. 29/250 Bypass to eastbound Rt. 250. Use alternate route to avoid delays.

(UPDATE) Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 1.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard) – Construction of sidewalk between Route 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1140 (South Pantops Drive). Expect lane closures during construction. Obey traffic controls.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadwork associated with the project is complete. Speed limit has been increased to 55 mph except in the village of Stevensburg. Maintain 45 mph in Stevensburg. Use caution as traffic adjusts.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge work in both directions at the following locations and times:

Eastbound bridge over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway). Expect single-lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

and from Eastbound bridge over Goose Creek. Expect single-lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

from Westbound bridge over Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) in Delaplane. Expect single-lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Safety improvements north of Opal. Starting Sunday, crossover across from Quarles Truck Stop will be closed. Use the crossover south of the truck stop. Expect nightly lane closures in both directions. Anticipated completion Dec. 11.

(UPDATE) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Tree trimming in both directions from Marshall to the Prince William County line. Obey traffic controls.

Route 605 (Dumfries Road) – Roadway improvements under VDOT permit at the intersection of Welford Street and P.B. Smith Elementary School. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion late October.

Fluvanna County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Rehabilitating bridge over Carys Creek, located 0.3 mile south of Route 672 (Cary Creek Road). A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

Route 604 (Covered Bridge Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed between Route 610 (Community House Road) and Route 601 (Venable Road). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during material deliveries.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations. Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., stay alert for slow moving vehicles near the roadway. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Seeding along median near Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road). Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., obey traffic controls and stay alert for slow moving vehicles in the northbound left lane.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Mowing operations. Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., stay alert for slow moving vehicles near the roadway. Obey traffic controls.

Louisa County

Route 658 (Old Apple Grove Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Turners Creek. Road closed to traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Oct. 6.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the Rapidan River near Route 613 (Kinderhook Road). A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account,@VaDOTCulp.