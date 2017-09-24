Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Sept. 25-29

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – Flagging operations will occur on Hillsdale Drive, Pepsi Place, and Greenbrier Drive.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load eastbound from mile marker 87.5 to 147. From 8:30 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, stay alert for slow-moving vehicles.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 –Installation of fencing westbound between mile marker 111 and 110. Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., stay alert for vehicles on the shoulder.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 124 and 147. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., stay alert for slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations on the exit ramps at mile marker 118. Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., stay alert for slow moving vehicles near the road.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge deck rehabilitation on bridge over the James River. One lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.Obey flagger directions.

Route 29/250 Bypass – Rehabilitating bridge at Route 250 (Ivy Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday nights, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Use caution in the work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 29/250 Bypass. Eastbound right lane closed to traffic for hydro demolition and overlay through Sept. 27. No right turns permitted from southbound Rt. 29/250 Bypass to eastbound Rt. 250. Westbound right lane closed to traffic beginning 8 p.m.Sunday, Sept. 24 through Oct. 9. Use alternate route to avoid delays.

Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 1.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard) – Construction of sidewalk between Route 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1140 (South Pantops Drive). Expect lane closures during construction. Obey traffic controls.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Milling and paving operations southbound from the Fauquier County line to Route 676 (Berry Hill Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday anytime except between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Safety improvements north of Opal. Crossover across from Quarles Truck Stop is closed for reconfiguration. Use the crossover south of the truck stop. Expect nightly lane closures in both directions. Anticipated completion Dec. 11.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Tree trimming in both directions from Marshall to the Prince William County line. Obey traffic controls.

Route 605 (Dumfries Road) – Roadway improvements under VDOT permit at the intersection of Welford Street and P.B. Smith Elementary School. Mondaythrough Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion late October.

Fluvanna County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Rehabilitating bridge over Carys Creek, located 0.3 mile south of Route 672 (Cary Creek Road). A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

Route 604 (Covered Bridge Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed between Route 610 (Community House Road) and Route 601 (Venable Road). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during material deliveries.

Route 610 (Community House Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed between Route 604 (Covered Bridge Road) and the Goochland County line. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during material deliveries.

Louisa County

Route 658 (Old Apple Grove Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Turners Creek. Road closed to traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Oct. 6.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the Rapidan River near Route 613 (Kinderhook Road). A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 604 (Green Road) –Rehabilitating bridge over the Hughes River at the Culpeper County line. Beginning Monday, road closed to through traffic. Use alternate routes during six-week closure.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.