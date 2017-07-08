Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: July 10-14

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT's website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/ travel_alerts/culpeper/ default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – Expect single lane closures between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive). The 40 mile-per-hour speed limit remains in effect through the work zone; motorists should remain alert, use caution and follow directional signs through the work zone.

Route 250 Bypass – Right lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Route 250 Bypass between Emmet Street and Barracks Road during staining of the sound walls. Be alert for directional signs, slow traffic and congestion in the work zone.

(UPDATE) Berkmar Drive Extended – The new section of Berkmar Drive, between Hilton Heights Road and Towncenter Drive, is open to traffic. Motorists should be alert to the new traffic pattern at the roundabouts at each end of the project and follow directional signs. The relocated entrance to Sam’s Club on Berkmar just north of Hilton Heights Road is also to traffic.

Hillsdale Drive Extended – Zan Road is closed between Line Drive and Seminole Court while the road is reconstructed. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Flagging operations will occur on Pepsi Place to install storm sewer system and on Seminole Court at Zan Road for grading and curb installation. Expect flagging operations on Hillsdale Drive and Greenbrier Drive at Pepsi Place for paving operations.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 29/250 Bypass. Use caution traveling through work zone. Anticipated completion Sept. 28.

Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Milling and paving operations in both directions from the Interstate 64 interchange at mile marker 124 to the Charlottesville city limits. Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed. Obey traffic controls. Stay alert for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Mobile tree trimming operations in both directions between Route 691 (Greenwood Road) and Route 824 (Patterson Mill Lane). Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Mobile tree trimming operations in both directions between Route 616 (Black Cat Road) and the Fluvanna County line. Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Mobile tree trimming operations in both directions between the Charlottesville city limits and the Orange County line. Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Pothole patching operations near Route 783 (Millwood Lane). Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane controlled by flagging .Obey traffic controls.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over North Fork Rivanna River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion July 28.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes.

Obey traffic controls and watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone as crews continue paving and striping operations.

Route 600 (York Road West) will remain closed this week between Route 3 and Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) for drainage work.

Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. , expect intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Anticipated completion in early fall.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Route 605 (Dumfries Road) – Roadway improvements under VDOT permit at the intersection of Welford Street and P.B. Smith Elementary School. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion in early August.

Route 659 (Fox Groves Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 1045 (Snow Hill Drive) – Milling and paving operations. Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

(UPDATE) Route 606 (Rose Hill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 659 (Stage Junction Road) to the dead end. Mondaythrough Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., stay alert for crews working near the roadway. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

(UPDATE) Route 659 (Stage Junction Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road) to Route 608 (Wilmington Road). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., stay alert for crews working near the roadway. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (James Madison Highway). Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6.

Louisa County

(NEW) Route 623 (Perkins Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Stay alert for contractors unloading equipment on the shoulder between Route 653 (Grace Johnson) and Route 659 (Kents Store Road). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

(NEW) Route 650 (Perkins Road) – Railroad crossing repairs between Route 618 (Fredericks Hall Road) and Route 680 (Haden Lane). Road closed to traffic from 7 a.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting. Traffic detoured via Route 618 to Route 601 (Bumpass Road) to Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road).

(UPDATE) Route 653 (Grace Johnson Road) – Pipe installation between Route 659 (Kents Store Way) and the Fluvanna County line. Mondaythrough Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Stay alert for workers on the shoulder.

Route 658 (Old Apple Grove Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Turners Creek. Road closed to traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Rappahannock County

Route 628 (Dearing Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over a tributary of the Jordan River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Aug. 21.

Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Route 681 (Rolling Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls

