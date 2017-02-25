Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Feb. 27-March 3

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/ travel_alerts/culpeper/ default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – North Hollymead Drive will be closed at the Route 29 intersection between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday for installation of a water main across the intersection. A signed detour will direct traffic to South Hollymead Drive. Travel lanes are narrowed and shoulders are closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive) and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

Berkmar Drive Extended – New traffic pattern at the intersection of Berkmar Drive and Hilton Heights Road. The entrance to Sams Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart. Northbound Berkmar Drive is reduced to one lane approaching the intersection with a stop sign at the intersection.

Expect brief, intermittent traffic restrictions on Rio Mills Road between Route 29 and Millers Cottage Lane during delivery of materials; traffic controlled by flaggers. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – Flagging operations on Greenbrier Drive between Route 29 and Hillsdale Drive, Monday through Friday. One-lane traffic controlled by flaggers; brief delays are likely. Pedestrians should be alert for construction equipment moving in and out of the work zone.

A new section of Hillsdale Drive Extension opened Feb. 24. Existing Hillsdale Drive at Hydraulic Road will now connect to India Road.

Beginning Monday, Line Drive will be closed to travel between India Road and Zan Road. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

For project updates, visit hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Eastbound bridge deck repairs at mile marker 119. Monday through Friday, expect shoulder closures.

Interstate 64 – Eastbound drain repairs between mile markers 129 and 131. Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., right lane closed.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of super load. 9:30 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, stay alert for slow moving vehicles westbound from mile marker 118 to mile marker 87.5.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Mobile tree trimming operations in both directions between Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 742 (Avon Street Extended). Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane controlled by flagging.

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Pothole patching operations in both directions between Route 250 (Richmond Road) and Louisa County line. Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane controlled by flagging.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Pothole patching operations in both directions between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and Orange County line. Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane controlled by flagging.

(NEW) Route 743 (Earlysville Road) – Shoulder repairs just north of the bridge that spans South Fork Rivanna River Reservoir. Southbound lane closed Monday from 9 a.m. to early afternoon, with motorists flagged around the work zone. Use caution.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., stay alert for intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 739 (Clay Hill Road). Lane closures are expected on Route 663 (Batna Road) Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic will be controlled by flagging. Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Motorists should be alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion May 4.

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Use caution in area as traffic adjusts to new traffic pattern. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement patching and removal of raised pavement markers in preparation for repaving. Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., expect alternating lane closures between Madison County line and Route 643 (South Merrimac Road).

Route 29 Business (Brandy Road) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 665 (Inlet Road) and Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., expect lane closures controlled by flagging.

Route 229 (North Main Street) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., occasional lane closures with flagging will occur through the work zone. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

Old Rixeyville Road – Road closed between Route 229 and Grandview Avenue for intersection reconstruction as part of Route 229 widening. Use Route 229 to Colonel Jameson Boulevard as detour. Anticipated completion mid-March.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Median barrier maintenance. Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., eastbound left lane closed between mile markers 35 and 37. Use caution approaching work zone.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Utility permit work zone northbound between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and 661 (Schoolhouse Road). Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

(UPDATE) Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Broad Run. Road closed to traffic Feb. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for pouring of concrete deck on northbound side. Follow detour. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls and use caution traveling through the work zone. Anticipated completion April 28.

(NEW) Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) – Road and intersection improvement project. Monday through Wednesdayfrom 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging between Route 1060 (Meadfield Drive) and Route 1070 (Torrie Way). Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 649 (Germantown Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 610 (Midland Road). Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., road closed to through traffic. Motorists can use Midland Road to detour around the work zone. Access to private entrances maintained.

(UPDATE) Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 691 (Old Waterloo Road) and Route 211 (Lee Highway). Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., traffic reduced to one lane controlled by flagging.

Fluvanna County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

Greene County

Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (James Madison Highway). Roadway reduced to two lanes. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Traffic detection technology installation near mile marker 138. One eastbound lane closed Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution approaching the work zone.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Intersection improvements at Lake of the Woods Way. Median crossover closed Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Motorists should use the median crossovers immediately to the east and west of Lake of the Woods Way for U-turns.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pipe replacement between Orange town limits and Westwind Drive. Monday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 643 (Cox Mill Road) – Pipe repairs between Route 639 (Mallorys Ford Road) and Route 638 (Mountain Track Road). Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.