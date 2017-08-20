Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 21-25

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

(NEW) or(UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

(NEW) Route 29 at Rio Road – Line painting on the depressed lanes at Route 29 and Rio Road. Between 9 p.m.Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday the northbound and southbound through lanes will be closed while warranty work is being completed to repaint pavement markings on the through lanes. Local lanes will remain open, follow traffic controls and reduce speed through the work area.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – Flagging operations will occur at the intersection of Pepsi Place/Greenbrier Drive/Hillsdale during utility relocation. Expect minor delays.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound tree trimming from mile marker 122 to 124. From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mondaythrough Friday, left lane closed. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 29/250 Bypass. Eastbound Route 250 left lane closed for hydro demolition and overlay. Use alternate route to avoid delays.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard) – Construction of sidewalk between Route 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1140 (South Pantops Drive). Expect lane closures during construction. Obey traffic controls.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes.

Obey traffic controls and watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone as crews perform finishing tasks.

Route 600 (York Road West) will open to traffic this week.

Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. , expect intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Anticipated completion in early fall.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Expect intermittent daytime lane closures for finishing work. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Safety improvements north of Opal. Beginning Aug. 20, expect nightly lane closures in both directions. Use caution approaching the work zone. Anticipated completion Dec. 11.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Traffic detection technology installation between Route 633 (Dyes Lane) and Route 806 (Courtneys Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Use caution approaching the work zone

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Southbound paving operations from Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) to the U-turn facility. Expect nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Northbound paving operations from Route 649 (Germantown Road) to Route 616 (Casanova Road). Expect nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

Route 605 (Dumfries Road) – Roadway improvements under VDOT permit at the intersection of Welford Street and P.B. Smith Elementary School. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Route 702 (Frogtown Road) – Replacing superstructure of the bridge over Cromwells Run. Road closed to through traffic at the bridge; all entrances on both sides of the bridge remain open. Follow signed detour route. Anticipated completion Sept. 1.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Rehabilitating bridge over Carys Creek, located 0.3 mile south of Route 672 (Cary Creek Road). A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

(NEW) Route 604 (Covered Bridge Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed between Route 610 (Community House Road) and Route 601 (Venable Road). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during material deliveries.

(NEW) Route 610 (Community House Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed between Route 604 (Covered Bridge Road) and the Goochland County line. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during material deliveries.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Traffic signal work at Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road). Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., expect lane closures on Route 29 and Route 607. Be alert for flaggers. Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., expect single-lane closures in both directions for median work. Stay alert for workers near the roadway.

Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (Seminole Trail). Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6.

Louisa County

(NEW) Route 622 (Moody Town Road) – Utility work by Dominion Energy at Dike 3 at Lake Anna. Road closed to traffic daily Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Follow detour: Route 701 (Eastham Road) to Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), which carries traffic back to Route 622.

Route 658 (Old Apple Grove Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Turners Creek. Road closed to traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the Rapidan River near Route 613 (Kinderhook Road). A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 669 (Marquis Road) – Pipe replacements between Route 612 (Monrovia Road) and Route 629 (Lahore Road). Road closed to through traffic Monday through Thursday. Follow detour.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.