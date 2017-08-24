 jump to example.com

Community organization hosts Printer’s Ball to celebrate book release

Published Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, 7:35 am

The Virginia Arts of the Book Center will host the 2017 Printer’s Ball, a community celebration to commemorate the publication of Speaking in Faces, on Friday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m.

Speaking in FacesCompleted earlier this year, this limited-edition book is a hand-printed and hand-bound work of art that showcases each typeface in the VABC’s collection of more than 375 cases and 133 distinct typefaces and styles—the Commonwealth’s largest publicly accessible collection of movable type.

The 2017 Printer’s Ball will feature the first public unveiling of the trade edition of Speaking in Faces, plus music, light food and drinks, and a costume contest for those wishing to dress up as or in their favorite font. The winner of the contest will receive a pair of raffle tickets for the VABC’s annual Raucous Auction on November 15. In addition to a limited number of the handmade books, the trade paperback version of Speaking in Faces will also be available for purchase at the event.

 

Details

When: Friday, September 22, 2017 from 5:30-7:30 PM
Where: Virginia Arts of the Book Center, 2125 Ivy Rd #5, Charlottesville (beneath the Art Box)

