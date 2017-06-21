 jump to example.com

Community members come together for CASA for Children

Published Wednesday, Jun. 21, 2017, 7:26 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

On June 15, CASA for Children was presented with a check for the proceeds of the second annual Crusher Run 5k.

casa for children

Juan Pablo Molina (far right) accepts a check for the proceeds of the 2nd annual Crusher Run 5k. The event was made possible by partnerships with Frazier Quarry, VA Momentum and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class.

The race was made possible by partnerships with Frazier Quarry, VA Momentum and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce’s Community Leadership Program.

Each year the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce’s Community Leadership Program is tasked with completing a group community service project. After presentations from several local non-profits, the leadership class unanimously voted to serve CASA for Children.

Through a partnership with Frazier Quarry the leadership class was able to secure CASA for Children a spot as the benefitting charity of the second annual Crusher Run 5k. VA Momentum was commissioned to execute the event.

The Leadership Class collected over $4,000 in sponsorships.  All in all, the event raised almost $7,000 for CASA for Children.

 

About CASA for Children

CASA for Children is a member of the National CASA Association, a network of more than 900 CASA programs serving children in 49 states and Washington DC.  CASA for Children is a non-profit that trains volunteers to advocate for children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. In the area CASA for Children serves, that stretches over the counties of Rockingham, Augusta and Rockbridge more than 100 abused or neglected children are matched with a volunteer advocate each year. In our area there are approximately 300 children victims of abuse or neglect in need of advocacy. To learn more about CASA for Children please visit our website at www.casa4children.org.  CASA for Children is led by Executive Director, Juan Pablo Molina.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Campfire Grill opens at Massanutten Resort
Virginia truck driving champions crowned
It’s the summer solstice: Celebrate with Virginia farm products
Coonrod carries Squirrels in series opener
Virginia State Police wrap US Route 15 Border-to-Border Enforcement Op
Commonwealth Transportation Board approves Six-Year Improvement Program
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Interview with Tim Kaine
Warner joins in bill providing relief for borrowers of joint consolidation student loans
VMI promotes Sam Roberts to full-time baseball assistant coach role
Aeroprobe Corporation to expand operation in Montgomery County
Rockin’ the Library kicks off 32nd Children’s Literature Conference at Shenandoah University
Montgomery Hall Park in Staunton now a Virginia landmark
Game Notes: Turks travel to New Market on Tuesday
Waynesboro Police investigating vehicle vandalisms
Warner presses DHS to disclose information on election hacks in 2016
Music, video games, 3-D printing introduce high schoolers to STEM at summer workshop
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 