Community members come together for CASA for Children

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

On June 15, CASA for Children was presented with a check for the proceeds of the second annual Crusher Run 5k.

The race was made possible by partnerships with Frazier Quarry, VA Momentum and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce’s Community Leadership Program.

Each year the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce’s Community Leadership Program is tasked with completing a group community service project. After presentations from several local non-profits, the leadership class unanimously voted to serve CASA for Children.

Through a partnership with Frazier Quarry the leadership class was able to secure CASA for Children a spot as the benefitting charity of the second annual Crusher Run 5k. VA Momentum was commissioned to execute the event.

The Leadership Class collected over $4,000 in sponsorships. All in all, the event raised almost $7,000 for CASA for Children.

About CASA for Children

CASA for Children is a member of the National CASA Association, a network of more than 900 CASA programs serving children in 49 states and Washington DC. CASA for Children is a non-profit that trains volunteers to advocate for children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. In the area CASA for Children serves, that stretches over the counties of Rockingham, Augusta and Rockbridge more than 100 abused or neglected children are matched with a volunteer advocate each year. In our area there are approximately 300 children victims of abuse or neglect in need of advocacy. To learn more about CASA for Children please visit our website at www.casa4children.org. CASA for Children is led by Executive Director, Juan Pablo Molina.