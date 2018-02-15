The most common restaurant positions you can apply for

Restaurants are important employers, particularly for young people who are just starting out in their career, or individuals looking for a chance to make some extra money whilst studying or even working full-time. In areas dependent on tourism, restaurants are essential and can be major economic drivers. Although you will typically find restaurants hiring large numbers of entry-level employees, these are not usually unskilled positions. In fact, customer service skills learned at the front of house can be extremely useful to anybody since they are highly transferable to the majority of other industries, making a restaurant job the perfect start for anybody who wants to boost their career skills. Here are some popular restaurant positions that you can apply for.

#1. Waiting Staff

Every restaurant needs waiting staff; without them, customers would not get served and the whole place would be in chaos. As a waiter or waitress, it’ll be your job to greet your customers, make sure that they are comfortable, and ensure that they get the food and beverages that they want. Many restaurant supervisors and managers will start out in this role. To be a good waiter or waitress, you’ll need to have a friendly manner with other people, a can-do attitude, and good attention to detail. You can find more about starting your job as a server online – make sure that you are over the Boston Market hiring age.

#2. Hosts

Hosting is a position for anybody who is friendly and approachable. This position involves greeting members of the public to encourage them to eat in the restaurant, taking table bookings, dealing with any booking issues, and showing patrons to their tables. As a host, you will be the face of the restaurant and the first port of call for customers who have questions about the restaurant or need to resolve an issue.

#3. Back of House

If you’d rather be involved with making sure that the restaurant is running well behind the scenes, then a back of house position could be right for you. Back of house staff range from chefs and kitchen porters to cleaners, bar support staff, and pot washers. Although there’s less chance to communicate with customers directly, back of house staff are just as essential to the smooth running of the restaurant, from food preparation to cleaning and hygiene.

#4. Bartenders

Lastly, any restaurant that also serves alcoholic beverages is going to need some good bartenders. To be a bartender, you will need to be over the age of 21 since you’ll be serving restricted products to the public. Your duties may vary depending on the type of drinks that the restaurant serves. For example, you may be required to learn an extensive list of cocktails or become an expert on wines so that you can advise customers on the best choices to make.







These are just some exciting positions that you can apply for in a restaurant to improve your customer service skills and gain valuable experience for your future career choice.

