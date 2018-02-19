The most common problems dogs face

Dogs can experience a wide range of problems. As a pet owner, it is your responsibility to make sure that you’re aware of these problems, so you can spot them when they occur and take the necessary steps to eliminate them. Being able to identify the signs and symptoms of serious illnesses is very important. Within the following comprehensive guide you will learn a great deal more about the problems your dog may face at some point in the future.

Ear Infections

Dogs are very similar to humans. They can experience many of the same problems as well. One problem that humans and canines share is ear infections. In fact, ear infections are incredibly common for dogs. They can be caused by a wide array of problems, including yeast, ear mites, bacteria, allergies and even hair growth in the ear canal. How can you tell if your dog is suffering from an ear infection? Look for a strange odor emitting from the ear, head tilting, lack of balance, and vigorous scratching. If you notice these symptoms, you should take your pooch to your vet right away.

Worms

It is also essential to understand that dogs can experience worm problems. There are many different types of worms that can impact dogs. They include whipworms, hookworms, tapeworms and roundworms. These internal parasites can cause serious problems, so you’ll want to catch and treat them as quickly as possible. There are numerous signs that can help pinpoint a worm problem. They include diarrhea, weight loss, a dry coat, bottom scooting, and vomiting. Again, you should take your pet to the vet immediately if you notice these symptoms.

There is a good chance that your vet will prescribe some type of medication. You can try PetCareRX here and find the supplies you need to fix the problem.

Fleas

While the aforementioned problems are fairly common, fleas are even worse. It is honestly very rare for a dog to go through life without running into a flea problem at some point or another. The good news is that there are preventative medications that can help. A single flea can turn into 1,000 fleas in just three weeks. So, it is important to identify the problem and treat it as quickly as possible. To identify a flea problem, you should look for hot spots, excessive scratching, abnormal licking, and biting at the skin. You should also be able to see the fleas when you rub the dog’s fur.

Do not let this problem linger. It can make your dog crazy. Speak to your vet about shampoos and medicines that can help.

Hot Spots

Hot spots aren’t very common, but they can still present huge problems. Have you noticed that your dog has a bare, red area on his or her skin? Does the spot look inflamed? If so, there is a good chance that your pooch is suffering from hot spots. There are numerous ways to treat hot spots. Antibiotics, steroids, and NSAIDs can all help. Again, be sure to speak with your vet, so you can find out what will work best for your precious friend.

