Clean energy meeting in Staunton

After the elections last fall, Americans have been more divided than ever over politics. Partisanship has pitted Democrats against Republicans in heated arguments. Can’t we all work together on the big problems that face our country?

Staunton City Councilman Erik Curren and Chris Wiegard from Citizens Climate Lobby in Richmond are co-hosting a Public Meeting on Clean Energy & Climate Solutions Welcoming Both Republicans and Democrats to Civil Discourse Tuesday at the Staunton Public Library.

The 7-9 p.m. meeting will welcome both conservatives and progressives to a respectful but lively discussion about solutions for clean energy and climate. The science is settled – now we need solutions that both Republicans and Democrats can support.

This is not your usual tree-hugger review of climate science and scenarios of doom, but a discussion of market-based solutions to create jobs and boost America’s national security, ideas with bipartisan support including Democrat Al Gore and former Republican Secretaries of State George Shultz and James Baker.