How do you choose an online casino?

If you’re over 18 today and you want to play casino games online, dozens of great online casinos will line up to do business with you. When choosing an online casino, you have tons of different variables to consider, here are some of them:

Deposit Bonuses

These are the weapons mainly used by casinos to attract online players. “Free” money is hard to refuse, but there is a big catch, the play-through requirement. Some casinos have a 10X playthrough requirement, some go up to 40, 20 is the norm in the industry. If you’re eligible for a $ 500 deposit bonus and the casino you play has a 20-time play-through claim, you’ll need to wager $ 10,000 before the bonus is released. That seems like a lot, but keep in mind how easy it is to bet $ 500 on blackjack in an hour, even if you only bet 5-10 dollars per hand. A good idea is to stick to a casino that has a 20 times playthrough requirement, but if you find a casino with a 10 times claim and that’s what you were looking for, you’re afraid to strike.

Support team

I look for two things with a support team. The first is the lead time. Nobody waits hours and days for the arrival of an important email. You may need help with a banking problem and may have a simple question; in both cases you have a more or less immediate answer. Online casinos invest a large portion of their profits to satisfy their customers and to attract new customers; they have finally realized that offering a rock solid 24/7 support is the best way to do so. Secondly, I would like three ways of contacting the online casino support team: phone or live chat if I want an immediate answer and email if I do not feel sociable. Almost all casinos offer phone and email support, but live chat support is still fairly rare.

Track record

In the past 2-3 years, so many casinos have been created; I have to look very closely to find a casino that was created before 2007 or 2008. All average casinos are going strong, you should have no problem getting your withdrawals, but caution is better than forbearance. Would you rather trust your hard-earned money to a company founded 10-15 years ago that has 500 examples of timely payment to its customers every week, or an online casino that has been around for 50 weeks? Older casinos have a larger player base, which means they are usually one step ahead in terms of software, as they can afford to be groundbreaking and state-of-the-art in every way. If you’re a native British, playing on NetBet Casino UK is a smart way to deal with reputable one.

Other aspects

All other aspects of online casinos are pretty much the same (banking options, PayPal or Paysafecard, software, gaming variety). It all boils down to where you feel most comfortable playing and where you think you have the most fun playing. The minimum deposit at most casinos ranges from $ 20- $ 50, which is a very small investment to start creating an account and then start playing. Make an account of 3-4 of the casinos you are most interested in and see what best suits your needs. The casino industry has made great strides over the years and you, as a player looking for a new online casino to play in, ultimately benefit from it.