Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU to host Facebook Live event with pediatric trauma expert

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Pediatric trauma can range from broken bones to serious head and chest injuries and is the leading cause of death among children and teens.

Jeffrey Haynes, M.D., professor and director of the Children’s Trauma Center at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University, will be live on Facebook on Thursday at 10 a.m. to explain childhood trauma and offer prevention efforts and essential tips for parents and caregivers to keep in mind in case of emergency.

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU is the only American College of Surgeons-verified Level 1 pediatric trauma center in Virginia and one of only a few dozen in the country. Pediatric specialists treat the most severely injured children, including those with trauma to multiple organ systems throughout the body.

“Care of traumatic injuries is an intricate and coordinated process,” Haynes said. “This is particularly true when working with children because they have unique physical and emotional needs that require specific knowledge and expertise when seconds count.”

Questions for the Facebook Live event can be submitted in advance or throughout the broadcast to /chrichmond on Facebook.