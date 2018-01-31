Charlottesville releases 2018 real estate reassessment
The Charlottesville City Assessor’s Office has completed the 2018 reassessment. Of the 15,040 taxable properties, residential parcels increased by an average of 6.7%. Commercial properties (including apartments, retail, office, industrial, vacant land) increased by an average of 2.6%. When residential, commercial, and new construction are averaged together, taxable properties in the City increased by 5.7% in 2017.
Additional details of this year’s figures include:
- Residential properties
- Assessments for existing residential property increased in value by 6.7%
- 86.8% of residential assessments increased in value, 3.9% declined, and 9.2% did not change
- Commercial properties
- Assessments for existing commercial property increased in value by 2.6%
- 50.9% of commercial assessments increased in value, 25.8% declined, and 23.4% did not change
- Combined existing residential and commercial property increased in value by 4.9%
- New construction value included for 2018 is 0.85%
- When new construction and reclassifications are added to the value of the existing property, the total value of property in the city increased by 5.5%
General FAQ’s about the City Assessor’s Office and assessment process can be found at www.charlottesville.org/
