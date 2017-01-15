Charlottesville Reading Series announces January authors

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Join the Charlottesville Reading Series on Friday, January 27 for readings by Greg Wrenn, Erica Cavanagh, and Matt MacFarland. 7:00pm at the Bridge PAI (209 Monticello Road). Always free & open to the public. Refreshments at intermission.

Greg Wrenn‘s first book of poetry, Centaur, was selected by Terrance Hayes for the Brittingham Prize. His poems and essays have appeared in The New Republic, AGNI, The Kenyon Review, and elsewhere. A former Stegner Fellow and Jones Lecturer at Stanford University, he is an assistant professor of English at James Madison University. He is currently at work on an environmental memoir about his time living beside an Indonesian coral reef.

Erica Cavanagh is writing a memoir about the two years she lived in Benin, West Africa, pieces of which have appeared in The Missouri Review, North American Review, Gastronomica, Bellevue Literary Review, Off Assignment, and elsewhere. She is the recipient of the University of Chicago’s Ruth Murray Prize, an Iowa Arts Fellowship, the Missouri Review’s Editors’ Prize, and a one-month artist’s residency at the Millay Colony for the Arts. A graduate of Iowa’s Nonfiction Writing Program, she now teaches nonfiction writing and food studies at James Madison University.

Matt MacFarland is from central Virginia. His manuscript Singing Saw was a finalist for the 2016 New Issues Poetry Prize, and his poems have appeared in or are forthcoming in the Southern Review, Third Coast, Iron Horse, Mid-American Review, Fugue, Newfound and elsewhere. He received an MFA from the University of Virginia and lives here in Charlottesville.

About the Charlottesville Reading Series: Founded by Julia Kudravetz and Amie Whittemore in 2014 and hosted by Julia Kudravetz and Rebecca Taylor, the Charlottesville Reading Series presents in-person readings of poetry and prose in a monthly event for community members in Charlottesville. We recruit emerging and established writers from diverse backgrounds, both locally and nationally. For more information about the series, please visit www.readingseries.org.