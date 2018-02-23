Charlottesville community survey for police chief search

The City of Charlottesville is searching for a new Chief of Police to lead the Department. Our community members have a critical role to play in helping to recruit the next Chief and the ideal candidate must demonstrate qualities and characteristics that reflect our diverse community.

This online survey combined with other community input will assist the City in evaluating an applicant’s knowledge, skills, abilities and personal characteristics. This information will also be used to develop interview questions.

Please take a moment to complete this survey. Your responses to all the questions are voluntary. You can also email any feedback to policechiefsearch@charlottesville.org.

You can participate in the survey by visiting www.charlottesville.org/policechiefsearch.





