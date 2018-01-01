Charlottesville Christmas tree curbside pick-up begins Jan. 8

City of Charlottesville curbside trash or recycling service customers may place Christmas trees at the curb for collection the week of January 8.

Trees must be at the curb by 7:00 AM on Monday, January 8 for collection that week. Trees must be free of ALL decorations, stands and nails. This program is for Christmas trees only, no yard waste will be collected.

As in years past, trees will be taken to Darden Towe Park for chipping along with trees collected by Albemarle County at their collection sites. The trees will be mulched. The resulting mulch will be offered to the public at no cost beginning on February 1, 2018 at Darden Towe Park.