Central Shenandoah EMS Council announces regional EMS award recipients

Central Shenandoah EMS Council honored the dedication and commitment of its EMS providers at the council’s regional awards ceremony June 7 at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.

“Congratulations to all the CSEMS Regional EMS Award recipients for their dedication to providing daily lifesaving services,” said CSEMS President, Gary Critzer. “I am honored to recognize the efforts of the men and women who make it their life’s work to keep our local communities safe and improve our regional EMS system. It’s important for us to take time to honor emergency medical service providers for their demonstrated service excellence and teamwork in their communities,” he added.

“Central Shenandoah EMS Council’s Regional EMS Awards program provides local EMS personnel the opportunity to recognize the outstanding efforts of their fellow emergency medical responders,” said Chad Blosser, Executive Director of the Council. “Each year, there are EMS providers and system participants who stand out for their exceptional achievements.”

“Some recipients have demonstrated an exceptional level of commitment to patient care, some have made strides toward improving the local emergency medical services system and still others have made noteworthy ancillary contributions to the local EMS system. It’s important that the system and the local community acknowledge their contributions toward public health, safety and wellness.” he added.

Recipients of this year’s regional awards compete for the 2017 Governor’s EMS Awards, which will be announced at the Virginia EMS Symposium’s Annual Awards Ceremony, November 11, in Norfolk, Va. Winners will be presented with a trophy and a certificate signed by the Governor.

The 2017 Central Shenandoah EMS Council Regional Award Recipients are:

• Outstanding EMS Administrator – Rob Ham, Bridgewater Volunteer Rescue Squad

• Outstanding EMS Physician – Asher Brand, MD, Augusta Health

• Outstanding Pre-Hospital Educator – Jeremy R. Green, Central Shenandoah EMS Council & Waynesboro First Aid Crew

• Outstanding Pre-Hospital Provider – Nicole Showalter, Mt. Solon Volunteer Fire-Rescue, Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad & Augusta County Fire Rescue

• Outstanding EMS Agency – Highland County Volunteer Rescue Squad

• Nurse with Outstanding Contribution to EMS – Carolyn M. Book, PHI AirCare 5

• Outstanding Contribution to EMS by a High School Senior ($1,000) – Savannah Ritchie, Grottoes Rescue Squad

Local Awards:

Kevin Sperka Memorial Award ($500) – Brandon Propst, StauntonAugusta Rescue Squad