 jump to example.com

Central Shenandoah EMS Council announces regional EMS award recipients

Published Friday, Jun. 9, 2017, 9:27 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Central Shenandoah EMS Council honored the dedication and commitment of its EMS providers at the council’s regional awards ceremony June 7 at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.

“Congratulations to all the CSEMS Regional EMS Award recipients for their dedication to providing daily lifesaving services,” said CSEMS President, Gary Critzer. “I am honored to recognize the efforts of the men and women who make it their life’s work to keep our local communities safe and improve our regional EMS system. It’s important for us to take time to honor emergency medical service providers for their demonstrated service excellence and teamwork in their communities,” he added.

“Central Shenandoah EMS Council’s Regional EMS Awards program provides local EMS personnel the opportunity to recognize the outstanding efforts of their fellow emergency medical responders,” said Chad Blosser, Executive Director of the Council. “Each year, there are EMS providers and system participants who stand out for their exceptional achievements.”

“Some recipients have demonstrated an exceptional level of commitment to patient care, some have made strides toward improving the local emergency medical services system and still others have made noteworthy ancillary contributions to the local EMS system. It’s important that the system and the local community acknowledge their contributions toward public health, safety and wellness.” he added.

Recipients of this year’s regional awards compete for the 2017 Governor’s EMS Awards, which will be announced at the Virginia EMS Symposium’s Annual Awards Ceremony, November 11, in Norfolk, Va. Winners will be presented with a trophy and a certificate signed by the Governor.

The 2017 Central Shenandoah EMS Council Regional Award Recipients are:

  • • Outstanding EMS Administrator – Rob Ham, Bridgewater Volunteer Rescue Squad
  • • Outstanding EMS Physician – Asher Brand, MD, Augusta Health
  • • Outstanding Pre-Hospital Educator – Jeremy R. Green, Central Shenandoah EMS Council & Waynesboro First Aid Crew
  • • Outstanding Pre-Hospital Provider – Nicole Showalter, Mt. Solon Volunteer Fire-Rescue, Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad & Augusta County Fire Rescue
  • • Outstanding EMS Agency – Highland County Volunteer Rescue Squad
  • • Nurse with Outstanding Contribution to EMS – Carolyn M. Book, PHI AirCare 5
  • • Outstanding Contribution to EMS by a High School Senior ($1,000) – Savannah Ritchie, Grottoes Rescue Squad

Local Awards:

  • Kevin Sperka Memorial Award ($500) – Brandon Propst, StauntonAugusta Rescue Squad
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Kaine introduces bill to protect LGBT Americans from housing discrimination
The pros and cons of global outsourcing
Berkmar Drive, Hilton Heights Road closed overnight Friday
Reyes’ 10 K’s highlight Potomac 10-0 wictory
How to market your small business in a cost efficient manner
Virginia Tech, Project Wing, and partners team up with NASA on unmanned traffic management
Staunton VA clinic will host open house
AAA spills the truth on oil changes
Painting Weekend in Highland County
Purcellville tops Turks, 8-3
Waynesboro defeats New Market in VBL thriller
Triston McKenzie strikes out 13 in 7-1 Hillcats win
Squirrels stay hot with series win in Binghamton
Suicide prevention training offered in June
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: The state of the NBA
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: What did we learn on Comey, Trump, Russia?
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 