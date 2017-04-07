 jump to example.com

Canadian orchestra favorites Les Violons du Roy coming to the Wayne Theatre

Published Friday, Apr. 7, 2017, 10:08 am

les violons du royThe renowned Canadian chamber orchestra Les Violons du Roy will take the stage at the Wayne Theatre on Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m.

The orchestra, based in Quebec City, Quebec, has performed worldwide, with a highlight being an acclaimed performance at the Berlin Philharmonie with Magdalena Kozená during its January 2014 European tour, which also included stops in London, Brussels, and Paris.

Since its first performance in Washington in 1995, Les Violons du Roy has extended its performance network in the United States and now makes regular stops in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The orchestra is heard frequently on NPR, and has performed at Carnegie Hall, most recently in 2015.

“This will be a one-of-a-kind show for us here at the Wayne. Les Violons du Roy has graced some of the finest music halls in the world, including Carnegie Hall. It’s an incredible honor to have them here with us at the Wayne Theatre,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.

The playlist for Les Violons du Roy dates back to 17th and 18th century Baroque and Classical all the way through to more modern works by Piazzolla, Bartók and Britten.

Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for students.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org.

