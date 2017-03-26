 jump to example.com

Bridgewater College to screen Matt Shepard is a Friend of Mine, host presentation by Judy Shepard

Published Sunday, Mar. 26, 2017, 4:11 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Matt Shepard is a Friend of MineBridgewater College will screen Matt Shepard is a Friend of Mine at 7 p.m.Tuesday, April 4, in Cole Hall on the college campus.

Judy Shepard, Matthew’s mother, will speak at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in Cole Hall.

Eighteen years ago, on the night of Oct. 6, 1998, two men lured Shepard, a gay freshman at the University of Wyoming, from a bar in Laramie, Wyo. He was kidnapped and driven to a field where he was tortured and tethered to a fence and left to die. Never regaining consciousness, Matthew succumbed to the severe injuries from the attack and died on Oct. 12, 1998.

Matt Shepard is a Friend of Mine explores the life and tragic death of Shepard through the lens of close friend Michele Josue. Traveling to pivotal locations in Shepard’s life, interviewing other friends and family members and gaining insight into the life and loss of Shepard, Josue tells his story.

Turning tragedy into a personal crusade for justice, Mrs. Shepard established the Matthew Shepard Foundation to carry on his legacy. Her leadership led to passage of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, signed into law by President Obama in October 2009.

Mrs. Shepard urges her audiences to make all communities safer, regardless of race, sex, religion or gender identity.

Mrs. Shepard is the founding president of the Matthew Shepard Foundation board of directors, and served as its first executive director from 1999 – 2009. She continues as board president and is the author of a 2009 memoir,The Meaning of Matthew, exploring the family’s journey through the prosecution of Matthew’s assailants, the ensuing media coverage and their continuing work to advance civil rights.

Both events are free and open to the public. The film on April 4 is sponsored by Bridgewater College’s Center for Diversity Education and Advocacy and the talk by Mrs. Shepard on April 6 is co-sponsored by the Center for Diversity Education and Advocacy and the Harry W. and Ina Mason Shank Peace Studies Endowment.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Shenandoah editor R.T. Smith publishes sixth collection of stories
Refugee teens discover strengths, work to smooth newcomers’ paths with Harrisonburg High’s Peer Leader program
Band Candy Benefit Concert to raise funds for Blackfriars Music
Craft beers increasingly made with Virginia ingredients
Route 726 in Rockingham County closed March 27-29 for repairs
Entrepreneur workshop for small business owners
Gender equality: Work still left to do in family courts
McAuliffe announces $600,000 in grants to upgrade career and technical education program
Dinner Diva: Frugal is as frugal does
Overnight lane closures on Interestate 64 in Charlottesville
Allfirst to invest $130,000, expand headquarters in Suffolk
Big innings push Liberty past Charleston Southern, 17-3
VMI tops The Citadel in extras, 4-1
Neil Gorsuch and environmental policy
Americans for Responsible Solutions applauds Gov. McAuliffe for vetoes of gun bills
Women’s lacrosse: Big first half lifts No. 19 UVA to 18-5 win over No. 17 Duke
Men’s lacrosse: No. 15 UVA drops Heartbreaker in OT at No. 18 Johns Hopkins, 18-17
Men’s swimming: UVA concludes NCAA Championships
UVA baseball evens series with Duke, wins 13-6
Blue Ridge Poison Center provides tips on safe medication disposal
Shenandoah University to host Virginia Humanities Conference in April
W&L Law Symposium explores power of Big Data algorithms
Bridgewater professor to be recognized at VACTE Conference for student impact
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for March 27-31
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 