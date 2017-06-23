 jump to example.com

Bridgewater College police chief to serve on Virginia Campus Law Enforcement Organization

Published Friday, Jun. 23, 2017, 7:48 am

Milton S. Franklin Jr., chief of campus police at Bridgewater College, has been chosen to serve as 2017-2018 Vice President of the Virginia Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators—a state campus police chief organization.

bridgewater collegeFranklin, who came to Bridgewater College in October 2016, has more than 26 years of combined municipal and campus law enforcement experience in Virginia and Alabama. Before coming to Bridgewater, he worked for the J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College Police Department where he served as administrative lieutenant and deputy chief of police.

He is certified by Virginia Emergency Management Association (VEMA) as a Professional Emergency Manager. He has directed JSRCC in three broad regional full-scale exercises.

As an accreditation manger, he spearheaded JSRCC in achieving accreditation with the Commonwealth of Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. He is certified by Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission as a senior assessor and is a Certified Accreditation Professional.

Prior to joining J. Sargent Reynolds, Franklin worked in law enforcement at Virginia Commonwealth University, Old Dominion University and Virginia Tech, as well as with various local police departments. He has a B.S. from Virginia Tech and a graduate certificate in criminal justice education from University of Virginia. Franklin is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico and is currently completing his M.A. in homeland security from American Military University.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.

