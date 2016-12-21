Brenda Kelley named redevelopment manager for City of Charlottesville
Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 5:36 pm
Brenda Kelley named redevelopment manager for City of Charlottesville
City Manager Maurice Jones has named Brenda Kelley Redevelopment Manager for the City of Charlottesville.
Kelley has over 25 years of experience in design, government planning, redevelopment and non-profit management. She has been serving as the Executive Director of the Two Rivers Company, a non-profit organization focused on revitalizing downtown Clarksville, Tennessee.
Prior to her position in Clarksville, she worked in a variety of roles related to development and redevelopment for local governments in Florida.
“Brenda comes to us with a unique blend of skills and experience that will enable her to take on this new role with the City,” said Mr. Jones. “She understands the need for partnerships and community support of redevelopment and private development. I am confident that she will be an asset to Charlottesville and we look forward to working with her.”
“I am excited to be joining this proactive City of Charlottesville team,” said Ms. Kelley. “I look forward to bringing my professional experience to the City and working with the community to help improve quality of life and the economic base.”
Kelley will begin work with the City of Charlottesville on January 23, 2017.
