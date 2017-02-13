 jump to example.com

BRCC fund-raising campaign surpasses $8M goal

Published Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 1:15 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

brcc blue ridge community collegeThe “Student Focus. Community Impact” Campaign for Blue Ridge Community College successfully exceeded its $8 million goal.

Raising a total of $8,552,376 in gifts and pledges, including planned gifts, the campaign is the largest fundraising effort in the College’s 49-year history.

Tom Mendez, a current member and former chair of the BRCC Educational Foundation Board of Directors and member of the Campaign Leadership Committee said, “This success belongs to our entire community. Individuals, businesses, donors, employees – everyone really rallied around this cause of focusing on students and the impact they make in our community. It was very rewarding to hear the reasons donors chose to invest in the College. They genuinely felt a connection to the BRCC mission and are proud and passionate about the great results accomplished year after year.”

Campaign priorities included workforce and economic development, increasing access and student support, and facility enhancements. Just last year, the Educational Foundation awarded more than $325,000 in scholarships to deserving BRCC students.

“These funds will help ensure many deserving students will have the opportunity to attend BRCC. And that they’ll have access to the best equipment and facilities,” commented BRCC President Dr. John Downey. He continued, “This campaign demonstrates the tremendous support the college enjoys in the community and is a testament to the hard work of our faculty and staff.”

“I am excited about the great support we have and the momentum we have built coming off of this campaign,” said BRCC Educational Foundation Board Chair Cathleen Welsh. “It motivates us as we move forward to raise additional funds to support the students and faculty at Blue Ridge.”

The majority of the donations to the College come in the form of planned gifts and endowments.   Once realized, the interest from those endowments are used to provide scholarships to students, equipment for programs, and grants for faculty and staff innovation.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

BRCC fund-raising campaign surpasses $8M goal

The “Student Focus. Community Impact” Campaign for Blue Ridge Community College successfully exceeded its $8 million goal.

Chris Graham: Politics and the bottom line for business

A couple of years back, I let myself get caught up in the Chick-fil-A boycott hysteria. It’s kinda hazy to me now.

Staunton completes 2017 real-estate reassessment

Staunton has completed its 2017 general real estate reassessment, which went into effect on January 1.

Virginia Tech outlasts #12 UVA, 80-78, in 2 OTs

Seth Allen hit a short jumper in the lane with 3.1 seconds left in the second OT to lift Virginia Tech to an 80-78 win over #12 UVA Sunday night.

Gas prices holding steady: AAA

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic continue to sing the same old song – a favorite on drivers’ playlists.

Virginia Tourism announces Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes

The Virginia Tourism Corporation announces a Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

AG Herring argues against Trump immigration ban

AG Mark Herring made the nation's first arguments in court on why President Donald Trump's immigration ban should be stopped.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA, Tech ready for another Clash

Chris Graham and Scott German preview Sunday's rematch between #12 UVA and Virginia Tech.

Two charged in connection with Augusta County rest area incident

A second individual has been charged in connection with an incident at an Augusta County rest area on Interstate 81.

Nelson County hit-and-run fatality investigation closed: No charges

The fatal 2015 Nelson County hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old male has been completed and officially closed.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 