Blue Ridge Community College calendar of events
Blue Ridge Community College calendar items for January/early February. Events are free and open to the public. Subject to cancellation/rescheduling due to inclement weather.
See www.brcc.edu for details.
Healthcare Open House
Tuesday, Jan 10; 5:30-6:30 pm; Plecker 126A
Learn about healthcare career training available through Workforce and Continuing Education.
Contact: Allison Ortner; ortnerA@brcc.edu; 453-2390
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Week: “Struggle for Freedom–The Life of Dr. King”
Tuesday, Jan 17; 12:30-1:30 pm; FAC Theater V135
A historical account of the March on Washington and the Civil Rights Movement in America. Presented by Bright Star Touring Theatre.
Contact: Mary Kier Smith; kierm@brcc.edu; 453-2350
Welding and Machining Open House
Wednesday, Jan 18; 4-6:30 pm; Welding Facility in Mt. Crawford
Learn about Welding and Machining courses taught at BRCC’s Welding facility in Mt. Crawford. Courses may be eligible for Workforce Credential Grant funding.
Directions: www.brcc.edu/brcc/directions-maps/
Kinetic Gallery Exhibit: “100 Asian Tikappu”
Through Jan 20; FAC lobby
Solo show of ceramic teacups made by BRCC student Margaret Dunston.
Contact: Jennifer Whitmore; whitmorej@brcc.edu; 453-2380
Fine Arts Center Exhibit: “Drawing in Place”—Recent Works by Eric Kniss
Thursday, Jan 26, 3 pm, FAC Theater V135 (Artist lecture); 4-5 pm (reception in Gallery V121)
Exhibit runs Jan 9-Feb 21. Gallery hours: Monday-Friday, 9 am-4:30 pm
Contact: Jennifer Whitmore; whitmorej@brcc.edu; 453-2380
BRCC Reading Series: Lit-Salon
Tuesday, Jan 31; 2-3 pm; FAC Theater V135
Monthly reading series curated by poet Cynthia Atkins and sponsored by Cultural Affairs. Featuring words, images, music, and guest authors.
Contact: Jennifer Whitmore; whitmorej@brcc.edu; 453-2380
Auditions for Pride@Prejudice
Saturday, Feb 4; 2-4 pm; FAC Theater V135
Auditions for FAC production which runs April 20-23. Prepare a one-two minute monologue. Will be asked to do cold readings from the script.
Contact: Sandi Belcher; belcherS@brcc.edu; 453-2216
Discussion